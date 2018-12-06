शहर चुनें

आगे नहीं बढ़ रही हिंसा के मामले की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच

Agra Bureau Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 11:09 PM IST
kasganj
kasganj
ख़बर सुनें
कासगंज।
नगर में हुई हिंसा की घटना को करीब 10 माह का समय हो चुका है, लेकिन अभी तक मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रही है। लोगों के द्वारा साक्ष्य न देेने के कारण जांच प्रक्रिया में बाधा है। अब फिर से साक्ष्य देने के लिए तिथि बढ़ाते हुए जिलाधिकारी ने 20 दिसंबर तक साक्ष्य देने की तिथि निर्धारित की है।
इस वर्ष 26 जनवरी को तिरंगा यात्रा के विवाद में तिरंगा यात्रा में शामिल युवक अभिषेक गुप्ता उर्फ चंदन की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। वहीं एक युवक नौशाद के पैर में गोली लगने से घायल हुआ था। इस मामले की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच घटना के बाद से चल रही है। जिलाधिकारी आरपी सिंह ने मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच के निर्देश दिए थे। इस समय अपर जिलाधिकारी योगेंद्र कुमार मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच कर रहे हैं। बार बार मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच में साक्ष्य देने के लिए समय बढ़ाया जा रहा है। फिर भी कोई साक्ष्य और बयान देने नहीं पहुंच रहा। अपर जिलाधिकारी योगेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति इस घटना के संबंध में कोई जानकारी रखता है तो वह साक्ष्य व बयान 20 दिसंबर तक दे सकता है। यदि उपस्थित होकर साक्ष्य देना नहीं चाहता तो डाक के माध्यम से भी साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत किया जा सकता है।

फाइल फोटो
Agra

मोस्ट वांटेड डॉक्टर की तलाश में सीबीआई ने मारा छापा, आरोपी पर पांच लाख का है इनाम

दिल्ली के डॉक्टर हत्याकांड में फरार चल रहे एटा के डॉक्टर सुयश गुप्ता की तलाश में सीबीआई टीम गुरुवार को उसके घर पहुंची। हालांकि आरोपी का कोई पता नहीं लग सका। इससे सीबीआई टीम दिल्ली लौट गई।

6 दिसंबर 2018

सुबोध के परिजनों को सीएम का न्योता
Etah

सुबोध के परिजनों को सीएम का न्योता

5 दिसंबर 2018

छह दिसंबर: हर तरफ रहेगी की पुलिस की पैनी नजर
Etah

छह दिसंबर: हर तरफ रहेगी की पुलिस की पैनी नजर

5 दिसंबर 2018

तीन सौ करोड़ की योजना में करंट दौड़ाने की तैयारी
Etah

तीन सौ करोड़ की योजना में करंट दौड़ाने की तैयारी

5 दिसंबर 2018

ठंड शुरू, बचने के इंतजाम नाकाफी
Etah

ठंड शुरू, बचने के इंतजाम नाकाफी

5 दिसंबर 2018

inspector subodh kumar
Etah

पति को मिले शहीद का दर्जा, दोषियों पर हो कड़ी कार्रवाई

5 दिसंबर 2018

online shopping fraud
Etah

2365 उपभोक्ताओं ने किया 72.70 लाख का ई-पेमेंट

5 दिसंबर 2018

हिम्मत है तो मंत्री लड़ने भेजें अपने बेटों को...
Etah

हिम्मत है तो मंत्री लड़ने भेजें अपने बेटों को...

4 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Etah

नकली रसीद बुक से किया था रोडवेज कोऑपरेटिव सोसायटी में घोटाला

5 दिसंबर 2018

बेबस भवन स्वामियों ने आशियानों पर चलाए छेनी हथोड़े
Etah

बेबस भवन स्वामियों ने आशियानों पर चलाए छेनी हथोड़े

4 दिसंबर 2018

mdm
Etah

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के बच्चे भी चख सकेंगे पका भोजन

5 दिसंबर 2018

income tax
Etah

वाणिज्य कर के राडार पर पांच दर्जन व्यापारी

5 दिसंबर 2018

100 का नोट
Etah

सरकारी नौकरी के नाम पर कथित चिकित्सक ने हड़पे तीन लाख

4 दिसंबर 2018

सीबीएसई
Etah

सीबीएसई से होड़ मगर कोर्स में पिछड़ा यूपी बोर्ड

4 दिसंबर 2018

हत्या
Etah

दहेज में कार नहीं दी तो महिला की कर दी हत्या

1 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो
Etah

हाईवे निर्माण को कार्यदायी संस्था ने डाला डेरा

2 दिसंबर 2018

