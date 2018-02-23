शहर चुनें

कोर्ट ने हत्यारोपी को सुनाई आजीवन कारावास की सजा

Fri, 23 Feb 2018
फिरोजाबाद। जसराना क्षेत्र में दो वर्ष पूर्व शादी समारोह में युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या में जनपद आरोपी को कोर्ट ने आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। 15 हजार का अर्थदंड लगाया है। अर्थदंड नहीं देने पर नौ माह का अतिरिक्त कारावास भोगना होगा।
थाना जसराना के गांव फतेहपुर कटैना में 15 मार्च 2016 को निजामुद्दीन की शादी चल रहा था। शादी में शामिल होने आए एटा के अवागढ़ निवासी शाहिद अली पुत्र रहमत अली ने गोली मारकर इश्फाक अली की हत्या कर दी थी। नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के बाद पुलिस ने मामले की जांच कर आरोपी के विरुद्ध आरोप पत्र न्यायालय में दाखिल किया।

मामला सेशन कोर्ट से जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश गोविंद बल्लभ शर्मा की न्यायालय में स्थानांतरित हुआ। न्यायालय में कई गवाहों ने गवाही दी। शासन की ओर से पैरवी जिला शासकीय अधिवक्ता नीरज यादव ने की। जनपद न्यायाधीश ने पत्रावली पर उपलब्ध तमाम साक्ष्य एवं गवाहों के बयानों की गहनता से अध्ययन किया और तर्कों को सुनने के बाद आरोपी शाहिद अली को हत्या के मामले में दोषी मानते हुए आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है।

