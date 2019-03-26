शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   बिजली चोरी में अदालत उठने तक की सजा

बिजली चोरी में अदालत उठने तक की सजा

Agra Bureauआगरा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 06:50 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बिजली चोरी में अदालत उठने तक की सजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बकाए पर काटा कनेक्शन जोड़कर की गई चोरी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मैनपुरी। बिजली बिल बकाया होने पर काटे गए कनेक्शन को जोड़कर बिजली चोरी करने के आरोपी को अदालत उठने तक की सजा सुनाई गई है। उसको 45 सौ रुपया जुर्माना भी अदा करना होगा।
थाना भोगांव के पडुआ रोड निवासी महेशचंद्र के मकान का 94534 रुपया बकाया होने पर 15 नवंबर 2017 को जेई एसके बिंद ने कनेक्शन काट दिया था। छह दिसंबर 2017 को चेकिंग में काटा गया कनेक्शन जोड़कर बिजली चोरी करने का मामला सामने आया। जेई ने थाना भोगांव में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने जांच करने के बाद चार्जशीट कोर्ट में भेज दी। मुकदमे की सुनवाई स्पेशल जज विद्युत नासिर अहमद की कोर्ट में हुई।
बिजली विभाग की ओर से जेई सहित टीम के सदस्यों और पुलिस ने कोर्ट में गवाही दी। गवाही के आधार पर महेशंचद्र को दोषी पाया गया। बिजली विभाग के अधिवक्ता देवेंद्र सिंह कटारिया ने आरोपी को कड़ी सजा देने की दलील दी। स्पेशल जज ने उसको अदालत उठने तक की सजा सुनाई। उस पर 4500 रुपया जुर्माना भी लगाया। महेशचंद्र को जुर्माना जमा करने पर रिहा कर दिया गया।

Recommended

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कांग्रेस ने जारी किए 32 उम्मीदवारों के नाम, भाजपा में भी मंथन

25 मार्च 2019

How to change address in voter id card online,
Tip of the Day

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: घर बैठे वोटर कार्ड में बदलें एड्रेस, यह है तरीका

26 मार्च 2019

murali manohar joshi
Kanpur

भाजपा ने काटा मुरली मनोहर जोशी का टिकट, खुद पत्र लिख मतदाताओं को दी जानकारी

26 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी की जिंदगी के 5 अनसुलझे किस्से, जंग और जहर से लेकर राजनीति के 'बिग बॉस' तक

26 मार्च 2019

हरियाणवी सिंगर और डांसर सपना चौधरी
sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी की जिंदगी के 5 अनसुलझे किस्से, जंग और जहर से लेकर राजनीति के 'बिग बॉस' तक

26 मार्च 2019

candidates in race for congress ticket from mandi lok sabha seat in himachal
Shimla

मंडी से आश्रय के टिकट पर संकट, इनको भी बनाया जा सकता है उम्मीदवार

26 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर दिल्ली लहराएगी जीत का परचम, देखें संभावित प्लेइंग XI

26 मार्च 2019

ऋषभ पंत
shaw
shreyas iyer and MS Dhoni
axar
Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर दिल्ली लहराएगी जीत का परचम, देखें संभावित प्लेइंग XI

26 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली ने राहुल के वादे पर बोला हमला
India News

राहुल गांधी के 72 हजार के वादे पर अरुण जेटली ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- योजनाओं के नाम पर छलकपट

26 मार्च 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल)
India News

एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामला: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को ब्रिटेन व सिंगापुर से दस्तावेज का इंतजार

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीवीपैट और ईवीएम के मिलान की संख्या बढ़ाने के पक्ष में सुप्रीम कोर्ट

26 मार्च 2019

शक्तिकांत दास (फाइल)
Business

डिजिटल भुगतान बढ़ाने को नियम बनाएगा आरबीआई : शक्तिकांत दास

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

लॉरी हॉकिन्स
Bizarre News

12 साल की उम्र में हो गई थी नशे का शिकार, अब इस काम के लिए मिल सकता है राष्ट्रीय सम्मान

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी लेखाधिकारी
Agra

सीएम योगी के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कर करवाए कईयों के तबादले, लेखाधिकारी गिरफ्तार

कासगंज में मुख्यमंत्री के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कर आदेश पारित करने वाले अधिकारी नित्यानंद मिश्रा को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को उसे फर्रुखाबाद से गिरफ्तार किया।

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
बीचबचाव करते पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

नामांकन के दौरान कलेक्ट्रेट में पति, पत्नी और प्रेमी का हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

26 मार्च 2019

गांव प्रहृलादपुर में फिर चले ईंट पत्थर
Agra

गांव प्रहृलादपुर में फिर चले ईंट पत्थर

26 मार्च 2019

उद्योग- सभी ने किया वादा, नहीं किसी का इरादा
Agra

उद्योग- सभी ने किया वादा, नहीं किसी का इरादा

26 मार्च 2019

मोक्ष पाने को भागवत कथा सुनना जरूरी
Agra

मोक्ष पाने को भागवत कथा सुनना जरूरी

26 मार्च 2019

कार की चपेट में आए वृद्ध की मौत
Agra

कार की चपेट में आए वृद्ध की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

चकबंदी प्रक्रिया में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगा किसानों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Agra

चकबंदी प्रक्रिया में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगा किसानों ने किया प्रदर्शन

26 मार्च 2019

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में पूजा करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Agra

पहले पूजा फिर पर्चा, बांकेबिहारी मंदिर पहुंचे सीएम योगी और हेमा

25 मार्च 2019

file photo
Lucknow

अमित शाह आज आगरा और राजनाथ सिंह लखनऊ में करेंगे चुनावी शंखनाद

24 मार्च 2019

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर पलटी बस
Agra

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक और हादसा, प्राइवेट बस पलटने से 12 यात्री घायल

25 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

देखते ही देखते जलकर खाक हुई बस, चार की मौत

यूपी में आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। दिल्ली से लखनऊ जा रही एक बस डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। फिर उसमें आग लग गई। हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई।

25 मार्च 2019

AGRA EK DIN KA PM 1:51

अगर बने एक दिन के लिए पीएम तो सबसे पहले ये काम करेंगे आगरा के लोग

14 मार्च 2019

आगरा 6:47

आगरा के फर्स्ट वोटर इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे वोट

14 मार्च 2019

aadhi aabadi 3:59

देखिए मोदी सरकार के कामकाज से कितना संतुष्ट हैं आगरा की महिलाएं

14 मार्च 2019

बीजेपी 1:27

बसपा के पूर्व विधायक के बीजेपी में शामिल होने पर भड़का बीजेपी विधायक का गुस्सा, कह दिया कुछ ऐसा

14 मार्च 2019

Related

नहर में गिरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और ट्रक
Agra

ओवरटेक करने की कोशिश में पुल से नहर में गिरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और ट्रक, पांच लोग घायल

25 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

यूपी: होली के रंग में पड़ा भंग, सिपाही ने एक युवक की गोली मारकर की हत्या

21 मार्च 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव (फाइल)
Agra

मुलायम को स्टार प्रचारक न बनाए जाने पर बोले शिवपाल- सपा में हो रही 'नेताजी' की उपेक्षा

24 मार्च 2019

youth of community special Stone pelting on police In Mathura
Agra

मथुरा में समुदाय विशेष के युवकों ने पुलिस पर किया पथराव, माहौल गरमाया

21 मार्च 2019

सपा झंडा
Agra

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: सपा के स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची में आगरा के भी कई दिग्गज

24 मार्च 2019

हेमा मालिनी और योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल)
Agra

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: मुख्यमंत्री योगी की मौजूदगी में नामांकन करेंगी भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमा मालिनी

24 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.