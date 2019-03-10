शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   सड़क हादसे में एसओ समेत चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल

सड़क हादसे में एसओ समेत चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल

Agra Bureauआगरा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 06:18 PM IST
डिवाइडर से टकरा कर पलटी जीप, चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल
औंछा। घिरोर क्षेत्र में चेकिंग कर लौटते समय पुलिस की जीप बेकाबू हो गई। इसके बाद डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। हादसे मेें एसओ औंछा और तीन पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। सभी को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहां से एक सिपाही को सैफई रेफर कर दिया गया। एसपी ने अस्पताल पहुंच कर घायलों के बारे में जानकारी ली।
थाना औंछा के प्रभारी रमाकर सिंह शनिवार की शाम सेक्टर चेकिंग के लिए निकले थे। जीप से वह घिरोर क्षेत्र में पढ़ने वाले सेक्टर आदि का निरीक्षण करने के बाद रात के समय लौट रहे थे। थाना घिरोर क्षेत्र में अचानक सड़क पर आए किसी वाहन को बचाने के प्रयास में चालक गाड़ी से नियंत्रण खो बैठा। इसके बाद डिवाइडर से टकरा गई और सड़क पर पलट गई। हादसे में एसओ समेत सभी चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। हादसे की जानकारी मिलने के बाद एसपी अजय शंकर राय, एएसपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। घायल एसओ रमाकर सिंह, सिपाही मनोज कुमार, सुधीर सिंह और सुंदर सिंह की हालत के बारे में चिकित्सकों से बात की। गंभीर हालत में सुंदर को सैफई रेफर कर दिया गया। वहीं अन्य घायलों का उपचार जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

