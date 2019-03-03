शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   सड़क हादसे में फिरोजाबाद निवासी वृद्धा की मौत

सड़क हादसे में फिरोजाबाद निवासी वृद्धा की मौत

Agra Bureauआगरा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 11:15 PM IST
फिरोजाबाद के ध्यानार्थ
सड़क हादसे में वृद्धा की मौत
पुत्र भी हुआ घायल, पुलिस ने कराया पोस्टमार्टम
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
भोगांव(मैनपुरी)। गांव नौरंगाबाद के पास शनिवार की शाम बाइक सवार फिरोजाबाद निवासी मां बेटे को किसी वाहन ने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में वृद्धा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।
जिला फिरोजाबाद के थाना नगला खंगर क्षेत्र के गांव सुजनीपुर निवासी 60 वर्षीय सूरजमुखी शनिवार को पुत्र श्यामनरेश के साथ बाइक से थाना क्षेत्र के गांव मोटा में रहने वाली पुत्री के यहां जा रही थी। शाम के समय बाइक जब जीटी रोड पर गांव नौरंगाबाद के पास पहुंची, तभी किसी वाहन ने बाइक सवारों को चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में सूरजमुखी की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं श्याम नरेश गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने घायल को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। हादसे की जानकारी मिलने के बाद देर रात परिजन भी आ गए।

