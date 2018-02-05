अपना शहर चुनें

Agra Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:05 PM IST
सीसीटीवी - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
कासगंज।
धार्मिक स्थलों पर आगजनी आदि की घटनाओं को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन चिंताओं में हैं। अराजक तत्व चिह्नित नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में अब जिला प्रशासन ने जिलेभर के धार्मिक स्थलों एवं बाजारों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाने की पहल करेगा। इसके लिए रणनीति तैयार की गई है। शीघ्र ही धार्मिक स्थलों के प्रबंधकों की बैठक आयोजित करके इस दिशा में कदम उठाए जाएंगे।
जिलाधिकारी आरपी सिंह ने बताया कि जिले भर के सभी धार्मिक स्थलों को सीसीटीवी कैमरों से लैस किया जाएगा। जिससे किसी भी धार्मिक स्थल पर किसी भी तरह की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वाले लोग चिह्नित किए जा सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए शीघ्र ही धार्मिक स्थलों के प्रबंधकों की बैठक आयोजित होगी। प्रबंधकों को सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाने के संबंध में निर्देश दिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि संवेदनशील इलाकों और चौराहों पर प्रशासन सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाएगा। थानों में बैठकर इन कैमरों की मानीटरिंग की जाएगी। वहीं बाजार में दुकानदारों और कारोबारियों से भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए जाने के लिए पहल होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग प्रशासन की इस पहल को पसंद करेंगे और इस दिशा में सहयोग भी करेंगे।

