शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   अयोध्या में जल्द बनेगा राम मंदिर: राजवीर

अयोध्या में जल्द बनेगा राम मंदिर: राजवीर

Agra Bureau Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 11:17 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
एटा। अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का निर्माण कार्य जल्द शुरू होगा। भाजपा कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान करती है। कोर्ट का फैसला आने तक सब कुछ तय कर लिया गया है। फैसला आते ही मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो जाएगा। यह बातें मंगलवार को एटा सांसद राजवीर सिंह राजू भइया ने कहीं।

वह जिला पंचायत स्थित जनेश्वर मिश्र सभागार में आयोजित ओडीएफ कार्यक्रम के दौरान पत्रकार वार्ता को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि राम मंदिर का निर्माण कार्य जल्द शुरू होगा। इसके लिए तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के पहले राम मंदिर बनाने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि कोर्ट ने जनवरी में सुनवाई करने की बात कही है।

भाजपा कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान करती है लेकिन यह निश्चित है कि अयोध्या में मंदिर का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने एससी-एसटी एक्ट को लेकर कहा कि इससे सवर्णों को डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। जिले को ओडीएफ करने के सवाल पर सांसद राजवीर सिंह ने कहा कि जिले में 86 फीसदी शौचालयों का निर्माण हो चुका हैै। जल्द ही पूरे जिले को ओडीएफ प्लस के तहत खुले में शौच मुक्त घोषित किया जाएगा।

Recommended

Bollywood

PHOTOS: ईशा अंबानी की शादी का कार्ड आया सामने, गणपति बप्पा के दर्शन करने पहुंची अंबानी फैमिली

30 अक्टूबर 2018

nita ambani
nita ambani
isha ambani card
nita ambani
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ईशा अंबानी की शादी का कार्ड आया सामने, गणपति बप्पा के दर्शन करने पहुंची अंबानी फैमिली

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार की खराब सेहत से जुड़ा वायरल झूठ आया सामने, नए ट्वीट से खुलासा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

dilip kumar
दिलीप कुमार
dilip kumar
shah rukh khan, dilip kumar
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार की खराब सेहत से जुड़ा वायरल झूठ आया सामने, नए ट्वीट से खुलासा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

demo
Kanpur

एक घंटे से भी कम समय में पहुंचेंगे कानपुर से लखनऊ, एलीवेटेड एक्सप्रेस-वे जल्द हो रहा शुरू

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Stress Management

धनतेरस 2018: भूलकर भी इस दिन न खरीदें ये चीजें, वरना होगा भारी नुकसान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Dhanteras
glass
एल्युुमिनियम के बरतन
Stress Management

धनतेरस 2018: भूलकर भी इस दिन न खरीदें ये चीजें, वरना होगा भारी नुकसान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

रेखा से शादी कर जब घर लौटे विनोद मेहरा तो झटका लगा गहरा, क्योंकि मां ही निकली...

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Vinod Mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Vinod Mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Bollywood

रेखा से शादी कर जब घर लौटे विनोद मेहरा तो झटका लगा गहरा, क्योंकि मां ही निकली...

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

KBC 10: 70 साल के टैक्सी चालक ने जीते 25 लाख रुपए, आमिर खान और अमिताभ बच्चन भी रह गए हैरान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc
Bollywood

KBC 10: 70 साल के टैक्सी चालक ने जीते 25 लाख रुपए, आमिर खान और अमिताभ बच्चन भी रह गए हैरान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Proven Surprising Health Benefits of Sunbathing
Health & Fitness

सुबह आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलती? बीमारियों से बचा सकती है 5 मिनट की ये धूप

30 अक्टूबर 2018

surgical strike
Jammu

सेना ने पाकिस्तान से लिया बदला, ब्रिगेड मुख्यालय को बनाया निशाना, पाक को पहुंचाया भारी नुकसान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

pink metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो का सबसे हाईटेक रूट शिव विहार से त्रिलोकपुरी, तस्वीरें देख कहोगे 'वाह क्या बात है'

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Parker Solar Probe of NASA became the closest ever spacecraft to Sun
America

नासा का पार्कर सोलर प्रोब बना सूर्य के सबसे करीब पहुंचने वाला स्पेसक्राफ्ट

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Over 3500 arrests in the protest in Sabarimala case
India News

सबरीमाला विरोध प्रदर्शन में अब तक 3500 से ज्यादा गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
rohit sharma
Cricket News

'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा बने रिकॉर्ड्स के शहंशाह, विंडीज के खिलाफ बनाए 8 बड़े कीर्तिमान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में मच्छरों का आतंक: एक सप्ताह में डेंगू के 290 मरीज आए सामने, नगर निगम ने जारी की रिपोर्ट

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सीएम योगी को किया था धमकी भरा कॉल
Meerut

महिला आयोग की सदस्य को जान से मारने की धमकी, बार- बार आ रही कॉल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

indian hockey team
Hockey

पाक को हरा खिताब जीतने की थी तमन्ना, पर एक भी मैच हारे बिना चैंपियन बने : हरेन्द्र 

30 अक्टूबर 2018

air pollution
Yoga and Health

प्रदूषण: बीमार कर देगी ये जहरीली हवा, बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये उपाय

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

bjp mla
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर विधायक की गाड़ी में पीछे से टक्कर, बाल-बाल बचे

आगरा के पास यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर बड़ा हादसा टल गया। कानपुर के विधायक की गाड़ी को पीछे की गाड़ी ने टक्कर मार दी। इसमें विधायक बाल-बाल बच गए। पीछे वाली गाड़ी सवार को मामूली चोटें आईं हैं। विधायक दूसरी गाड़ी से कानपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए। 

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

एक्सप्रेस-वे की सर्विस रोड पर भी दौड़ रही मौत, कैंटर ने रिटायर्ड फौजी और अधिवक्ता को कुचला

30 अक्टूबर 2018

किसान को लूटने वाला भतीजे का दोस्त।
Agra

चाचा को लूटने वाला निकला भतीजा, दोस्त से कराई वारदात

30 अक्टूबर 2018

बोरे में बंद मिली लाश की शिनाख्त को उड़ीसा जाएगी मथुरा पुलिस
Agra

बोरे में बंद मिली लाश की शिनाख्त को उड़ीसा जाएगी मथुरा पुलिस

30 अक्टूबर 2018

गोली मार कर हत्या
Agra

नहर पुल पर गोलियों से छलनी मिला शव, दहशत

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सुबह सात बजे शराब दुकान के शटर के नीचे से शराब बिक्री।
Agra

कृष्ण की मथुरा नगरी में चौबीस घंटे मिलती है शराब, वीडियो में कैद

30 अक्टूबर 2018

murder
Agra

पत्नी पर पति की हत्या का आरोप, फांसी से लटका मिला शव

30 अक्टूबर 2018

नवीनीकरण न होने से परेशान अनुदेशकों को डीएम ने लगाई फटकार
Agra

नवीनीकरण न होने से परेशान अनुदेशकों को डीएम ने लगाई फटकार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

कैंटर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार रिटायर्ड फौजी व अधिवक्ता की मौत
Agra

कैंटर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार रिटायर्ड फौजी व अधिवक्ता की मौत

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सड़क निर्माण की मांग को लेकर लोगों ने लगाया जाम
Agra

सड़क निर्माण की मांग को लेकर लोगों ने लगाया जाम

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

कलयुग में सास ने ली बहू की अग्निपरीक्षा, चरित्र पर शक मिटाने के लिए जलाए हाथ

मथुरा के एक गांव में अजीबो गरीब मामला सामने आया है। जहां  बहू के चरित्र पर शक के बाद उसकी परीक्षा लेने के लिए ससुरालवालों ने सारी हदें पार करते हुए उसके हाथों पर चूल्हे की जलती लकड़ी रख दी।

26 अक्टूबर 2018

AGRA UNIVERSITY 1:07

आगरा के आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय में बवाल, छात्रों ने जमकर फेंके ईंट-पत्थर

25 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:46

VIDEO: यमुना नदी की सफाई के लिए जारी 460 करोड़ रुपए नहीं हुए खर्च, जानिए वजह

15 अक्टूबर 2018

आगरा 0:54

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत

15 अक्टूबर 2018

AGRA STATION 0:53

दर्दनाक वीडियो : स्टेशन की स्वचालित सीढ़ी में फंसा बच्चे का हाथ

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

जन्मस्थान से एलआईयू के 11 पुलिसकर्मियों का हटना तय
Agra

जन्मस्थान से एलआईयू के 11 पुलिसकर्मियों का हटना तय

30 अक्टूबर 2018

बाइक सवारों ने सांख्यिकी अधिकारी का छीना पर्स
Agra

बाइक सवारों ने सांख्यिकी अधिकारी का छीना पर्स

30 अक्टूबर 2018

नगर निगम लगवाएगा स्टील के डस्टबिन
Agra

नगर निगम लगवाएगा स्टील के डस्टबिन

30 अक्टूबर 2018

लूट की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस, मारपीट का निकला मामला
Agra

लूट की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस, मारपीट का निकला मामला

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सीएमओ को सीएचसी में मिली गंदगी
Agra

सीएमओ को सीएचसी में मिली गंदगी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सांप को पकड़कर भागता बंदर।
Agra

कृष्ण की नगरी में सपेरे से सांप छीनकर ले गया बंदर, वीडियो वायरल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.