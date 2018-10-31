शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Firozabad ›   अहोई माता की पूजा अर्चना कर संतान की दीर्घायु की कामना की

अहोई माता की पूजा अर्चना कर संतान की दीर्घायु की कामना की

Agra Bureau Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 11:55 PM IST
karwa chauth
karwa chauth - फोटो : ट्विटर
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
फिरोजाबाद। अहोई अष्टमी पर बुधवार को महिलाओं ने निर्जला व्रत को रखने के साथ संतान की दीर्घायु की कामता की। तारों की छांव में मां पार्वती एवं शिवजी की पूजा अर्चना की। बुजुर्ग महिलाओं ने अहोई माता की कथा को सुनाया।
विज्ञापन
महिलाओं ने सुबह से व्रत रखा था। महिलाओं द्वारा पूरे दिन व्रत रखने के साथ शाम को तारों की छांव में खुद ही सामूहिक रूप से बैठकर अहोई माता की पूजा अर्चना की गई। परिवार की बुजुर्ग महिलाओं ने कथा को सुनाया गया। तारों को अर्घ्य दिया गया। इधर चतुर्वेदी समाज की महिलाओं के द्वारा भी सामूहिक रूप से पूजा अर्चना की गई। इसमें काफी महिलाएं शामिल हुई।

Recommended

sudha singh
Delhi NCR

पूरे दिन भूखे रहकर रखा करवाचौथ का व्रत, अगले ही दिन पति ने जलाकर मारा, वजह जान पुलिस भी हैरान

31 अक्टूबर 2018

ram v sutar
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं राम वी. सुतार, जिन्होंने बनाया विश्व का सबसे ऊंचा 'सरदार'

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

एमएस धोनी का एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड, जो आज तक विश्व का कोई विकेटकीपर नहीं तोड़ पाया

31 अक्टूबर 2018

एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
कुमार संगाकारा
एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी का एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड, जो आज तक विश्व का कोई विकेटकीपर नहीं तोड़ पाया

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ पर भी भारी पड़ा यह युवा बल्लेबाज, 98 चौकों के मदद से 556 रन बनाकर रचा इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2018

priyanshu moliya
priyanshu moliya
priyanshu moliya
डेमो
Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ पर भी भारी पड़ा यह युवा बल्लेबाज, 98 चौकों के मदद से 556 रन बनाकर रचा इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Sardar Patel Statue Price: ticket price of statue of unity costlier than taj mahal
Business Diary

ताजमहल से महंगा है स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी जाना, बच्चों का टिकट 60 रुपये

31 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

यूपीः कोचिंग जा रही पत्नी को पति ने सरेराह चाकू से गोदा, फिर ससुराल पहुंच कर खुद को लगा ली आग

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

#MeToo पर आया सपना चौधरी का चौंका देने वाला बयान, बोलीं- 'ताली एक हाथ से नहीं बजती'

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Amethyst Realm
Supernatural Stories

भूतों के साथ हमबिस्तर होने का दावा करने वाली महिला करने जा रही है शादी, तैयारियां हो गईं पूरी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Know how Dogs can detect malaria by sniffing peoples socks |
Health & Fitness

वैज्ञानिकों की अनोखी खोज, अब डॉक्टर से पहले कुत्ते लगाएंगे मलेरिया का पता

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Gorakshasana
Yoga and Health

पेट से जुड़ी सारी परेशानियों को खत्म कर देगा ये एक आसन 

31 अक्टूबर 2018

10 must know special facts about the world's tallest statue Statue of Unity
World of Wonders

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी: सबसे ऊंचे 'सरदार' की 10 बातें हैरान कर देंगी आपको

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
'रन फॉर यूनिटी'
India News

तस्वीरें: पटेल की जयंती पर देशभर में 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' का आगाज, पीएम मोदी ने किया मूर्ति का अनावरण

31 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
Dehradun

इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक में आम जनता के लिए खाते खोलने पर लगी रोक, अब केवल खोले जाएंगे ये अकाउंट

31 अक्टूबर 2018

दरोगा एनपी सिंह ने आनन फानन में कार का पिछला शीशा तोड़कर गेट खोला
Delhi NCR

8 माह की बच्ची को कार में छोड़ भूल गए मां-बाप, रोने की आवाज सुन दरोगा ने ऐसे निकाला बाहर

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Local Sports

कानपुर का रिषभ शतरंज में यूपी चैंपियन

30 अक्टूबर 2018

exam
Dehradun

यूजीसी ने पीएचडी के नियमों में किया बदलाव, अब प्रवेश परीक्षा के साथ ही करना होगा ये काम

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

क्राइम
Agra

प्रेमी के साथ रह रही युवती की जांच को पहुंची पुलिस पार्टी पर हमला

फिरोजाबाद के शिकोहाबाद में महिला की बरामदगी के लिए एटा के थाना भत्तरा से आई पुलिस के साथ महिला के प्रेमी के परिजनों ने अभद्रता की। लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। इस बीच भीड़ में कुछ उपद्रवी पुलिस पार्टी की बोलेरो की चाबी लेकर भाग गए।

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्राकृतिक गैस पर टैक्स कम होने पर कांच उद्योग में संशय
Firozabad

प्राकृतिक गैस पर टैक्स कम होने पर कांच उद्योग में संशय

1 नवंबर 2018

सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल
Firozabad

राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाई सरदार पटेल की जयंती

1 नवंबर 2018

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली को लेकर कार्य बहिष्कार
Firozabad

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली को लेकर कार्य बहिष्कार

1 नवंबर 2018

हाईवोल्टेज तार (फाइल फोटो)
Firozabad

आसफाबाद उपकेंद्र पर मरम्मत के लिए घंटों बंद रही आपूर्ति

1 नवंबर 2018

school
Firozabad

बिना चहारदीवारी वाले स्कूल नहीं बनेंगे परीक्षा केंद्र

31 अक्टूबर 2018

murder
Agra

पत्नी पर पति की हत्या का आरोप, फांसी से लटका मिला शव

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डैमो
Firozabad

दिसंबर में होगा जेवर एयरपोर्ट का शिलान्यास : डा.महेश शर्मा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

बंदूक
Firozabad

बंदूक-पिस्टल के लिए आवेदकों का हंगामा, बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सहकारी, ग्रामीण बैंक और डाक विभाग रहा कंगाल
Firozabad

ऋण न देने वाले बैंक प्रबंधकों पर होगी एससी-एसटी एक्ट की कार्रवाई

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

फिरोजाबाद के लोहामंडी इलाके में तनाव, ये है वजह

फिरोजाबाद के लोहामंडी इलाके में रविवार को उस समय अफरातफरी की स्थिति बन गई जब एक समुदाय विशेष के लड़कों ने स्थानीय व्यापारी की घर में घुस कर पिटाई कर दी।

12 अगस्त 2018

FIROZABAD 1:55

दरोगा की पिस्टल से चली गोली सिपाही के सिर में लगी

11 अगस्त 2018

मथुरा 0:34

मथुरा में पुलिस ने गौ तस्करों से बरामद की 13 गाय

23 जुलाई 2018

FIROZABAD NEWS 3:36

यूपी में गौ तस्करों ने किया सिपाही का अपहरण!

17 जुलाई 2018

firozabad dulhan 3:10

फिरोजाबाद में धरने पर बैठी दुल्हन, वजह चौंकाने वाली

7 जुलाई 2018

Related

gun
Firozabad

रंजिश में दलित युवक को मारी गोली, गंभीर

30 अक्टूबर 2018

PCS Examination 2018
Firozabad

गणित की परीक्षा में बांटा गया अंग्रेजी का पेपर

30 अक्टूबर 2018

एक और शिक्षक फर्जीवाड़े के संदेह में, सत्यापन पाया फर्जी
Firozabad

एक और शिक्षक फर्जीवाड़े के संदेह में, सत्यापन पाया फर्जी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

light in school
Firozabad

दीपोत्सव से पहले दो गांवों में सौभाग्य से उजियारा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

आसमान में छाई धुंध, मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधकर निकले लोग
Firozabad

आसमान में छाई धुंध, मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधकर निकले लोग

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सांसद रामगोपाल यादव भड़क गए।
Agra

मोर्चा ने सपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव का चढ़ाया पारा, दिमाग को ठीक करने की दी नसीहत

26 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.