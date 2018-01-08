Download App
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   थाने के पास नकब लगा कर प्रोवीजन स्टोर में चोरी

थाने के पास नकब लगा कर प्रोवीजन स्टोर में चोरी

Agra Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 12:13 AM IST
फिरोजाबाद। लाइनपार थाना क्षेत्र से चंद कदम दूर स्थित प्रोवीजनल स्टोर में चोर नकब लगा कर हजारों रुपये कैश और सामान निकाल कर रफूचक्कर हो गए। सूचना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर पड़ताल की। थाना लाइनपार क्षेत्र के लेबर कालोनी आनंद बिहार निवासी नंदकिशोर का लेबर कालोनी तिराहे पर सांई प्रोविजनल स्टोर है। रविवार सुबह दुकान खोलने पहुंचे तो गल्ला खाली होने के साथ दुकान का सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। सूचना पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पड़ताल की। चोरों ने पड़ोसी दुकान की छत के सहारे से दीवार नकब लगाकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

दुकानदार ने थाना पुलिस को तहरीर दी है। लेबर कालोनी बाजार समिति के अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर बाबी ने चोरी की घटना पर चिंता जाहिर की। उन्होेंने कहा कि चोरों में पुलिस खौफ नहीं है। यही कारण है कि थाने से चंद कदमों दूर वारदात को अंजाम देकर पुलिस को चुनौती दी है।
