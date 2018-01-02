Download App
आपका शहर Close

बैंक में उपभोक्ता से मारपीट

Agra Bureau

Agra Bureau

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 09:45 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
सकीट। थाना क्षेत्र स्थित श्रेयस ग्रामीण बैंक में मंगलवार को अज्ञात लोगों ने उपभोक्ता के साथ मारपीट कर दी। बैंक स्टाफ और होमगार्ड ने युवक को बचाने का प्रयास नहीं किया। साथ ही रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए थाने में तहरीर दी है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक थाना रिजोर क्षेत्र के गांव सैनाकलां निवासी भामाशाह पुत्र यादराम मंगलवार को सकीट स्थित श्रेयस ग्रामीण बैंक में अपने बचत खाते में नगदी जमा करने के लिए आया था। युवक का आरोप है कि जब वह लाइन में खड़ा था, तो शाखा प्रबंधक ने एक अज्ञात और एक रामसेवक नामके युवक के साथ मिलकर मारपीट कराई। उसे शाखा से बाहर निकाल दिया।

मारपीट के दौरान बैंक में अफरातफरी मच गई, लेकिन बैंक स्टाफ और होमगार्ड मूकदर्शक बने रहे। मारपीट करके आरोपी बैंक से भाग गए। युवक की सूचना पर विधायक विपिन वर्मा डेविड ने बैंक पहुंचकर जानकारी ली। युवक ने अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाने में तहरीर दी है।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

UP POLICE में 47 हजार बंपर वैकेंसी, 12वीं पास के लिए बड़ा मौका

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
JOB VACANCIES IN UP POLICE FOR 12TH PASSED SOON NOTIFICATION WILL BE RELEASED

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को पंसद हैं ऐसे लोग, जो किसी बॉलीवुड स्टार को नहीं भाते

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
Actress Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesnt Mind Being Stalked On Social Media

न्यू ईयर पर हाथ ना मिलाएं- करें नमस्ते, पूरे साल होंगे ऐसे फायदे जो सोच भी नहीं सकते

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
This newyear know about the magical health benefits of doing namaste

खांसी ने कर दिया है बुरा हाल, काली मिर्च का ये नुस्खा देगा तुरंत राहत

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
Black pepper home remedy will give you instant relief from cough and cold

सालों तक नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये 8 इंटीमेट सीन, ये बॉलीवुड की बड़ी फिल्में हैं पोर्न नहीं

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
best bold scenes of bollywood

जबर ख़बर

आतंकियों का गढ़ बन चुके पाक को बड़ा झटका, US ने रोकी 1628 करोड़ की आर्थिक मदद
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

भाजपा-संघ की फासीवादी नीति का नतीजा है महाराष्ट्र में भड़की जातीय हिंसाः राहुल गांधी

Maharashtra: One Died after Dalits-Maratha Violence near Bhima Koregaon, CM asked for CID inquiry

Most Read

कैबिनेट बैठक: योगी ने पूर्ववर्ती अखिलेश सरकार का एक और फैसला पलटा, निकायों में भर्ती पर लिया निर्णय

Cabinet meeting and its decision Uttar Pradesh .
  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +

कैबिनेट बैठक में भर्तियों से जुड़ा अखिलेश सरकार का यह फैसला पलट सकते हैं सीएम योगी

first up cabinet for this year can change the recruitment decision of Akhilesh govt
  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +

एक साथ 1200 पटवारी-कानूनगो बाहर, रखें तैयारी हो सकती है भर्ती

patwari and kanungo issue in cabinet meeting of himachal govt
  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +

उपभोक्ताओं को राहत, हिमाचल में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर हुआ सस्ता

5 rupee cut in the prices of LPG in himachal
  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +

सक्रिय होगा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, बारिश-बर्फबारी होने के आसार

weather forecast shimla manali himachal
  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +

दारोगा ने यूपी पुलिस से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे में नौकरी करना मुश्किल

Daroga resigns from UP police, said, It is difficult to do such a job
  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!