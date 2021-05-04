बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
दूरसंचार विभाग का फैसला: 5जी तकनीक और स्पेक्ट्रम ट्रायल शुरू करने की दी अनुमति

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 04 May 2021 05:26 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दूरसंचार विभाग ने 5जी टेक्नोलॉजी और स्पेक्ट्रम ट्रायल की अनुमति दे दी है। संचार मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को बताया कि दूरसंचार सेवा प्रदाता भारत के विभिन्न स्थानों पर 5जी ट्रायल शुरू करेंगे। ये ट्रायल ग्रामीण, अर्ध शहरी और शहरी इलाकों में किए जाएंगे।
technology national 5g trial in india 5g spectrum trial telecom department
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

