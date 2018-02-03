अपना शहर चुनें

भारत में iPhone X है बेस्ट सेलिंग स्मार्टफोन, सैमसंग-OnePlus को लोगों ने नकारा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:58 AM IST
iPhone X Bestselling Premium Smartphone in India, beats OnePlus, samsung says Counterpoint Research
iPhone X
वैसे तो आईफोन X, सैमसंग गैलेक्सी नोट 8 और वनप्लस 5टी से काफी महंगा है लेकिन साल 2017 में आईफोन X को भारत में लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया है। रिसर्च फार्म काउंटरप्वाइंट में इसका खुलासा हुआ है। साल 2017 की चौथी तिमाही में भारत में प्रिमियम स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में आईफोन X की बिक्री 21 प्रतिशत रही, वहीं वनप्लस 5टी 17 प्रतिशत और सैमसंग गैलेक्सी नोट 8 फीसदी की बिक्री के साथ तीसरे नंबर पर है।

दूसरे शब्दों में कहें तो प्रिमियम फोन सेगमेंट में एप्पल का दबदबा रहा। वहीं एक साल पहले यह आंकड़ा तीनों कंपनियों को मिलाकर 94 फीसदी था। आईफोन X और आईफोन 7 की बिक्री ने Apple को प्रिमियम सेगमेंट में टॉप पर बनाए रखा है। चौथी तिमाही में एप्पल का मार्केट शेयर 47 फीसदी हो गया जो कि पूरे साल 38 फीसदी तक था। यानी आईफोन X  ने कंपनी को बाजार में बनाए रखा।

वहीं OnePlus साल 2017 में सबसे तेजी से आगे बढ़ने वाला ब्रांड बना। चौथी तिमाही में इसकी ग्रोथ 343% और मार्केट शेयर 25% रही। वहीं पूरे साल में यह आंकड़ा 19 प्रतिशत से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाया। वनप्लस के बाद सैमसंग तीसरे नंबर पर है। सैमसंग को गैलेक्सी एस8 और गैलेक्सी नोट 8 ने बढ़िया रिजल्ट दिया है, लेकिन इन दोनों फोन को iPhone 7 और iPhone X से कड़ी टक्कर मिली है।
iphone x oneplus samsung

