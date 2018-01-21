Download App
Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   WhatsApp working on anti spam message feature

Whatsapp से फर्जी खबरों का होगा सफाया, कंपनी ने बनाई यह रणनीति

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 08:02 PM IST
WhatsApp working on anti spam message feature
Whatsapp
इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग एप व्हॉट्सएप इन दिनों अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर फर्जी खबरों पर नकेल कसने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठा रहा है।  whatsappen.com के मुताबिक खबरों के रूप मे फैलने वाली अफवाह को रोकने के लिए कंपनी एक नए नोटिफिकेशन सिस्टम पर काम कर रही है, जो कि व्हॉट्सएप यूजर के लिए एक अलार्म की तरह काम करेगा।

कंपनी का दावा है कि इस फीचर के रोलआउट होने के बाद यूजर जब भी किसी फर्जी खबर को दोस्तों के साथ शेयर करना चाहेंगे, तभी उनकी डिस्प्ले पर स्पैम मैसेज का पॉप-अप दिखने लगेगा। इतना ही नहीं, एक संदेश जो बहुत ज्यादा लोगों के बीच घूम रहा होगा, सिस्टम उसे डिटेक्ट कर बताएगा कि वो एक स्पैम संदेश हो सकता है।

हालांकि इसमें सिर्फ उन्हीं संदेशों को शामिल किया जाएगा जो 25 से ज्यादा बार शेयर किए गए हैं। यदि आप ऐसे किसी संदेश को अपने मित्रों के साथ साझा करना चाहेंगे तो इसके लिए आपको ब्राडकास्ट लिस्ट का सहारा लेना होगा।

ऐसा करके आप उस संदेश को कई लोगों तक पहुंचा पाएंगे। बता दें कि इस फीचर की टेस्टिंग अभी केवल आईओएस वर्जन के लिए ही की जा रही है। एंड्रॉयड उपभोक्ताओं के लिए यह कब जारी होगा, इसकी फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
