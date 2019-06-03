VacuumChallenge: ट्विटर का खतरनाक चैलेंज जिसके पीछे पागल हो रहे हैं लोग

Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew 😭😂#VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE — Emma ✌🏻 (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019

Bebe’s face during her #vacuumchallenge is giving me life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/BgpJXPcxut — Lya Tee (@peonies76) May 29, 2019

Convinced one of my mates to do the #Vacuumchallenge 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p1sbsG45nU — TGboii 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TGboiiGaming) June 2, 2019

Chuck from @TheTyBentliShow just tested out the new #Vacuumchallenge... 😂🎸🎶



Here's what happened.... pic.twitter.com/S5cu7F7ZXt — Country Hits Radio (@countryhitsuk) May 30, 2019

Tried the #vacuumchallenge....

Can you tell it’s exam season pic.twitter.com/5Dh8NmsZxv — Capri Sun (@AbbyFabs) May 29, 2019

ऐसे में वैक्यूम क्लिनर द्वारा प्लास्टिक की थैली को खींचने पर बॉडी पर एक अलग प्रकार की शेप बन रही है और ऐसा लग रहा है कि इंसान को प्लास्टिक के थैले में एयर टाइट पैकेजिंग कर दी गई है। इस वीडियो को लोग सोशल मीडिया पर खूब शेयर कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इस चैलेंज में अभी तक किसी भारतीय का वीडियो सामने नहीं आया है लेकिन वीडियो आने की संभावना प्रबल है। हालांकि यह चैलेंज खतरनाक भी है क्योंकि वैक्यूम क्लिनर द्वारा पूरी हवा खींच जाने के बाद दम घूंटने से आपकी जान भी जा सकती है। इसके वीडियो फेसबुक पर भी पोस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। आइए देखते हैं वीडियो...