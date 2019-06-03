VacuumChallenge: ट्विटर का खतरनाक चैलेंज जिसके पीछे पागल हो रहे हैं लोग

And now...the #VacuumChallenge starring @lindseysonair in the @1041KXDD studio. pic.twitter.com/29wDN0shIv— Justin Henriksen (@IamNotZacBrown) May 31, 2019
Did I do it right? #bag #VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/sgGoyUsS8p— YouTuber: Easssy E™️ (@easye4real_) May 31, 2019
Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew 😭😂#VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE— Emma ✌🏻 (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019
Decided to try the latest viral challenge!! Full video coming to YouTube soon!!— lifeofREADO (@LifeofReado) May 29, 2019
Catch us at 9pm for the next live shot roulette instalment!!#vacuum #vacuumchallenge #binbagchallenge #itsgoneviral #readointhebin #challengeaccepted #spacesavinghacked@KevLAbeast @PaddyMcGuinness pic.twitter.com/RvzJMJwLBB
Bebe’s face during her #vacuumchallenge is giving me life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/BgpJXPcxut— Lya Tee (@peonies76) May 29, 2019
#Vacuumchallenge @mrs_syther probably the weirdest thing I’ve ever done 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oc3BeoF0wU— Insane Syther Gaming (@InsaneSyther) June 2, 2019
And now...the #VacuumChallenge starring @lindseysonair in the @1041KXDD studio. pic.twitter.com/29wDN0shIv— Justin Henriksen (@IamNotZacBrown) May 31, 2019
Convinced one of my mates to do the #Vacuumchallenge 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p1sbsG45nU— TGboii 🏴 (@TGboiiGaming) June 2, 2019
Chuck from @TheTyBentliShow just tested out the new #Vacuumchallenge... 😂🎸🎶— Country Hits Radio (@countryhitsuk) May 30, 2019
Here's what happened.... pic.twitter.com/S5cu7F7ZXt
Tried the #vacuumchallenge....— Capri Sun (@AbbyFabs) May 29, 2019
Can you tell it’s exam season pic.twitter.com/5Dh8NmsZxv
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.
पिछले 24 घंटों के गूगल सर्च के आंकड़े पर नजर डालें तो नरेंद्र मोदी कीवर्ड को राहुल गांधी के मुकाबले 6 गुना ज्यादा सर्च किया गया है। गूगल सर्च में नरेंद्र मोदी को 87 फीसदी और राहुल गांधी को 13 फीसदी सर्च किया गया
21 मई 2019