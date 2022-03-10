{"_id":"622993d835ba75347b641c17","slug":"up-election-result-live-bulldozer-is-back-trending-on-twitter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP में भाजपा 265 सीटों पर आगे: ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा \"Bulldozer Is Back\", यूजर्स ने किए हजारों ट्वीट","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"सोशल नेटवर्क","slug":"social-network"}}

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:13 PM IST

सार ट्विटर पर आज पहले नंबर पर #ElectionResults ट्रेंड कर रहा है, जबकि दूसरे नंबर पर #YogiAdityanath है। #YogiAdityanath के साथ 15.5 हजार से अधिक ट्वीट हुए हैं।

उत्तर प्रदेश की 18वीं विधानसभा के चुनाव के लिए मतगणना जारी है। UP में 265 सीटों पर भाजपा आगे है, वहीं सपा को 118 पर बढ़त मिली है। गोरखपुर शहर सीट से सीएम योगी ने भी अच्छी बढ़त बनाई हुई है, हालांकि डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य पीछे चल रहे हैं। रुझानों में भाजपा के बहुमत की खबर आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर Bulldozer Is Back ट्रेंड करने लगा है। बुलडोजर की तस्वीरों के साथ यूजर्स लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।







ट्विटर पर आज पहले नंबर पर #ElectionResults ट्रेंड कर रहा है, जबकि दूसरे नंबर पर #YogiAdityanath है। #YogiAdityanath के साथ 15.5 हजार से अधिक ट्वीट हुए हैं। Bulldozer Is Back खबर लिखे जाने तक 12वें नंबर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। इस हैशटैग के साथ 2,371 ट्वीट हुए हैं। इसके अलावा आज के टॉप ट्रेंड में भगवंत मान, केजरीवाल, आम आदमी पार्टी भी शामिल हैं।





