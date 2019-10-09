शहर चुनें

Twitter Admits to Privacy Breach Confirms Users Hit by Targeted Ads

ट्विटर ने विज्ञापन के लिए इस्तेमाल किया आपका मोबाइल नंबर, अब मांगी माफी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 07:22 PM IST
twitter
twitter - फोटो : amar ujala
माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर ने अपने यूजर्स से माफी मांगी है। ट्विटर ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है कि दुर्भाग्यवश कुछ यूजर्स के मोबाइल नंबर और ई-मेल आईडी विज्ञापन के लिए इस्तेमाल हुए हैं। ट्विटर ने ट्वीट करके कहा, 'हमें अभी पता चला है कि अकाउंट सिक्योरिटी के लिए यूजर्स की तरफ से दिए गए कुछ ईमेल एड्रेस और फोन नंबर विज्ञापन के लिए इस्तेमाल हुए हैं। अब ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है और हम इस बारे में अपने यूजर्स को अंधेरे में नहीं रखना चाहते थे।'
इस ट्वीट के साथ ट्विटर ने एक पत्र भी अटैच किया है जिसमें कंपनी ने साफ तौर पर माफी मांगी है और कहा है कि आगे से ऐसी गलती नहीं होगी। हालांकि कंपनी ने यह भी कहा है कि किसी थर्ड पार्टी कंपनी के साथ यूजर्स के डाटा साझा नहीं किए गए हैं। कंपनी ने कहा है कि मामले को सितंबर में ही सुलझा लिया गया है लेकिन वह चाहती है कि यूजर्स को भी इसके बारे में जानकारी हो।
twitter social media
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

