ट्विटर ने विज्ञापन के लिए इस्तेमाल किया आपका मोबाइल नंबर, अब मांगी माफी

We recently found that some email addresses and phone numbers provided for account security may have been used unintentionally for advertising purposes. This is no longer happening and we wanted to give you more clarity around the situation: https://t.co/bBLQHwDHeQ— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.
नए अपडेट के बाद डेस्कटॉप में ही डायलर और कॉन्टेक्ट का सपोर्ट मिलेगा। कॉलिंग के अलावा आप कॉलि हिस्ट्री भी अपने कंप्यूटर या लैपटॉप पर ही देख सकेंगे। वहीं यदि आप कॉल को रिजेक्ट करते हैं तो डेस्कटॉप एक मैसेज भेजने का भी ऑप्शन देगा।
9 अक्टूबर 2019