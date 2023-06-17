राहत: कई घंटे ठप रहने के बाद Meta ने बहाल की फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम और व्हाट्सएप की सेवाएं

मेटा के सभी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म शनिवार 16 जून की रात ठप पड़ गए थे। कई घंटों तक ठप रहने के बाद फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम और व्हाट्सएप की सेवाएं बहाल हो गई हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक व्हाट्सएप, फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम की सेवाएं करीब 2 घंटे तक ठप थीं जिससे हजारों यूजर्स प्रभावित हुए थे।

We know some of you might be experiencing issues with our apps today.



We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience. 🙏