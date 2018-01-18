Download App
Instagram ला रहा है व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 03:07 PM IST
Instagram Testing New Type feature, Lets you share Text Stories
Instagram tests text-only Stories format called 'Type' - फोटो : TNW
Instagram अपनी स्टोरीज फीचर के लिए एक और नए फीचर Type की टेस्टिंग कर रहा है। टेस्टिंग सफल होने के बाद यूजर्स टेक्स्ट में भी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज शेयर कर सकेंगे। अभी तक यूजर्स स्टोरीज में केवल फोटो और वीडियो ही शेयर कर सकते हैं। वैसे इस फीचर को पिछले साल ही जापान में टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा गया, वहीं अब इसकी टेस्टिंग कई अन्य देशों में हो रही है।

दरअसल स्टोरीज में फिलहाल वीडियो और फोटो का ऑप्शन आता है लेकिन नए अपडेट के बाद टेक्स्ट का भी विकल्प मिलेगा। यह फीचर व्हाट्सऐप में टेक्स्ट स्टेटस जैसा ही है। ऐसे में आपके पास ऑप्शन होगा कि आप किसी मैसेज को भी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज में शेयर कर सकेंगे।

टेक्स्ट के बैकग्राउंड में आपको कई कलर भी मिलेंगे, जहां से आप कलर बैकग्राउंड कलर सेलेक्ट कर सकेंगे। साथ ही आपको टेक्स्ट के बैकग्राउंड में फोटो डालने का भी ऑप्शन मिल सकता है।

बता दें कि इससे पहले इंस्टाग्राम पर हैशटैग फॉलो फीचर आया है यानी जिस तरह आप किसी यूजर्स को फॉलो करते हैं, ठीक वैसे ही किसी हैशटैग को भी आप फॉलो कर सकेंगे और उस हैशटैग के साथ शेयर हो रहे पोस्ट आपकी फीड में दिखेंगे।
instagram instagram stories instagram update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

