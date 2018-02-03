अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Instagram rolls out allowing business profiles to schedule posts

Instagram में आया पोस्ट शिड्यूल का फीचर, ऐसे करें यूज

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 11:33 AM IST
Instagram rolls out allowing business profiles to schedule posts
instagram feature
इंस्टाग्राम ने पिछले कुछ दिनों में कई अपडेट जारी किए हैं जिनमें लास्ट सीन, टाइप, हैशटैग फॉलो जैसे फीचर्स शामिल हैं, वहीं अब कंपनी ने बिजनेस प्रोफाइल के लिए काम का फीचर जारी किया है। बिजनेस प्रोफाइल वाले यूजर्स अब पोस्ट को इंस्टाग्राम पर शिड्यूल कर सकते हैं, हालांकि आम यूजर्स के लिए अभी को इस फीचर के लिए इंतजार करना होगा।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

बिजनेस प्रोफाइल से ऐसे शिड्यूल करें इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट
instagram instagram update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan slams fan for performing daring stunt
Bollywood

नाराज शाहरुख ने लगाई अपने फैन को जबरदस्त फटकार, बोले- 'दोबारा ना करें ऐसी हरकत'

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan send a note to Deepika Padukone for padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर के बाद अब दीपिका को 'पद्मावत' के लिए मिला पहला अवॉर्ड, इस सुपरस्टार को कहा- 'Thank You Baba'

3 फरवरी 2018

use of aluminium foil for packing lunch may be harmful to your health
Lifestyle

अगर आप भी एल्युमिनियम फॉयल में पैक करते है LUNCH तो जरूर पढ़े ये खबर और हो जाएं सावधान

3 फरवरी 2018

tips and tricks for shopping jeans
Fashion tips

अब जब भी जाएं जींस खरीदने, इन बातो का रखें खास ख्याल

3 फरवरी 2018

what happens to the outfits wear by bollywood actors in movie
Lifestyle

फिल्मों में हीरो-हीरोइन के पहने हुए स्टाइलिश कपड़े आखिर जाते कहां हैं, जानें

3 फरवरी 2018

hina khan debut at lakme faishon week 2018 after bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद खुली किस्मत, टीवी की बहू को इस अवतार में पहले नहीं देखा होगा आपने

3 फरवरी 2018

aamir khan and alia bhatt accept the challenge of akshay kumar padman
Bollywood

हाथ में सैनिटरी पैड लेकर बोले आमिर- 'इसमें कोई शर्म नहीं, शाहरुख-सलमान को देता हूं चैलेंज'

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Instagram introduces Type mode in stories
Social Network

Instagram में आया व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

इंस्टाग्राम ने इसकी जानकारी अपने ब्लॉग के जरिए दी है। कंपनी ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया है। ब्लॉग में कंपनी ने लिखा, 'आज हम स्टोरीज के लिए Type मोड पेश कर रहे हैं। अपने विचारों को नए और रचनात्मक तरीके से दुनिया के सामने रखने में यह आपकी मदद करेगा।

2 फरवरी 2018

WhatsApp testing Stickers for beta and more
Social Network

WhatsApp में आने वाले हैं ये शानदार स्टीकर्स, ग्रुप के लिए भी आ रहा है यह फीचर

29 जनवरी 2018

Instagram likely to launch Video Calling Feature soon
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर, व्हाट्सऐप को मिलेगी टक्कर

31 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp Stopped working on these smartphones
Social Network

WhatsApp ने इन स्मार्टफोन में सपोर्ट करना किया बंद

2 जनवरी 2018

Security researchers says anyone can join WhatsApp group without admin permission
Social Network

एडमिन की परमिशन के बिना कोई भी कर सकता है WhatsApp ग्रुप ज्वाइन

11 जनवरी 2018

Twitter India Launched Republic Day special emoji
Social Network

गणतंत्र दिवस के रंग में रंगा Twitter, आपने देखा क्या?

25 जनवरी 2018

Facebook Marketplace launched in India, Know how to use
Social Network

अब Facebook पर बेचें-खरीदें पुराने सामान, ऐसे यूज करें नया फीचर

25 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp working on anti spam message feature
Social Network

Whatsapp से फर्जी खबरों का होगा सफाया, कंपनी ने बनाई यह रणनीति

21 जनवरी 2018

Delhi based lawyer threatens to sue WhatsApp over a Middle Finger Emoji
Social Network

दिल्ली के वकील को पसंद नहीं आई WhatsApp की यह 'Emoji', भेजा लीगल नोटिस

27 दिसंबर 2017

Instagram rolling out recommended post feature live for all
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है एक और काम का फीचर

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

राजस्थान समेत चार राज्यों में फिल्म को रोकने के लिए जिस राष्ट्रीय करणी सेना ने आंदोलन किया, मरने-मारने की धमकी दी, आज वही इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद इसके समर्थन में आ गयी है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

3 फरवरी 2018

Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana CM KCR visit tribal festival in Warangal of Telangana 0:50

वरंगल के इस उत्सव में पहुंचे उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू और तेलंगाना के सीएम, हुआ ये

3 फरवरी 2018

3 soldiers killed after avalanche hits army post in machhil sector jammu and kashmir 3:04

सीमा पर बर्फीले तूफान की चपेट में आर्मी पोस्ट, तीन जवान शहीद

3 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat movie song GHOOMAR Dance ON ICE By Mayuri Bhandari 3:41

घूमर गाने पर दीपिका से भी अच्छा डांस करती है ये लड़की! देखिए

3 फरवरी 2018

Caught on cam: Bike-borne miscreants fire shots at gym in meerut 0:54

VIDEO: मेरठ के एक जिम पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, फिर बदमाशों ने किया ये

3 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Instagram introduces Type mode in stories
Social Network

Instagram में आया व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

2 फरवरी 2018

Instagram likely to launch Video Calling Feature soon
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर, व्हाट्सऐप को मिलेगी टक्कर

31 जनवरी 2018

Instagram Now shows last seen like WhatsApp
Mobile Apps

अब Instagram में भी दिखेगा 'Last Seen' फीचर

20 जनवरी 2018

Instagram Testing New Type feature, Lets you share Text Stories
Social Network

Instagram ला रहा है व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

You can soon able to Post Instagram Stories as WhatsApp Statuses
Social Network

जल्द ही WhatsApp स्टेटस में शेयर कर सकेंगे इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज

4 जनवरी 2018

sachin tendulkar share a video on instagram of Junior Kaif son of mohammad kaif
Cricket News

Video: जूनियर कैफ के मुरीद हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर, बल्लेबाजी का वीडियो किया शेयर

30 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.