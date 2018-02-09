अपना शहर चुनें

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 03:33 PM IST
instagram
जैसा कि आप सभी लोग जानते हैं कि फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले फोटो शेयरिंग ऐप इंस्टाग्राम से फोटो या वीडियो डायरेक्ट तौर पर डाउनलोड नहीं किया जा सकता। ऐसे में कई यूजर्स वीडियो डाउनलोड करने के लिए मोबाइल स्क्रीन रिकॉर्डर ऐप का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं हो सकेगा। फेसबुक इसके लिए कड़ा कदम उठाने जा रहा है।

दरअसल फेसबुक ने राइट्स मैनेजर को साल 2016 में लॉन्च किया था कि ताकि वीडियो क्रियेटर और पब्लिशर अपने वीडियो और कंटेंट पर कॉपीराइट का क्लेम कर सकें। वहीं अब कंपनी ने यह सर्विस अपने फोटो शेयरिंग ऐप इंस्टाग्राम के लिए जारी की है।

फेसबुक ने अपने ब्लॉग पोस्ट में इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा है कि अगर आपको अपने कंटेंट को लेकर कॉपीराइट की समस्या है तो आप राइट्स मैनेजर के पेज पर जाकर अपने फेसबुक अकाउंट से लॉगिन करके इंस्टाग्राम पर अपने वीडियो और कंटेंट पर नजर रख सकते हैं और कॉपीराइट के लिए क्लेम कर सकेंगे।

राइट्स मैनेजर से एक बार इंस्टाग्राम इनेबल होने के बाद फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम दोनों प्लेटफॉर्म पर आपके कंटेंट सेफ रहेंगे और कॉपीराइट के नियमों के उल्लंघन होने पर फेसबुक को रिपोर्ट कर सकेंगे। राइट्स मैनेजर में ऑटोमेटिक ब्लॉक और मोनिटर वीडियो का ऑप्शनल मिलेगा।
instagram instagram update facebook

