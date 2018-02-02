अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Instagram introduces Type mode in stories

Instagram में आया व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 02:21 PM IST
Instagram introduces Type mode in stories
Instagram
Instagram ने अपनी स्टोरीज फीचर के लिए नया अपडेट जारी किया है। नए फीचर को कंपनी ने Type mode नाम दिया है। इस फीचर के आने के बाद इंस्टाग्राम यूजर्स भी व्हाट्सऐप यूजर्स की तरह स्टोरीज में टेक्स्ट टाइप कर सकेंगे। इंस्टाग्राम वाले फीचर की खास बात यह है कि टाइप के साथ आप फोटो भी यूज कर सकेंगे। यह फीचर एंड्रॉयड और आईओेएस दोनों यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध है।

इंस्टाग्राम ने इसकी जानकारी अपने ब्लॉग के जरिए दी है। कंपनी ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया है। ब्लॉग में कंपनी ने लिखा, 'आज हम स्टोरीज के लिए Type मोड पेश कर रहे हैं। अपने विचारों को नए और रचनात्मक तरीके से दुनिया के सामने रखने में यह आपकी मदद करेगा। इसमें आपको कई सारे स्टाइल्स और बैकग्राउंड कलर भी मिलेंगे जिससे आप अपने विचारों को सजा सकेंगे।'

RELATED

बता दें कि Facebook के स्वामित्व वाले इंस्टाग्राम ने इससे पहले सुपरजूम, लास्ट सीन जैसे हाल ही में कई सारे फीचर लॉन्च किए हैं। वहीं अभी हाल ही में एक रिपोर्ट आई थी जिसमें कहा गया था कि इंस्टाग्राम में वीडियो कॉलिंग का फीचर जल्द ही आ सकता है।
instagram instagram update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

john abraham postponed his film parmanu release date 4th times
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम की 'परमाणु' पर लगा ऐसा ग्रहण, चौथी बार टली फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

2 फरवरी 2018

khatron ke khiladi 8 ex contestant monica dogra goes topless in latest photoshoot
Bollywood

पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस जंगल में हुई टॉपलेस, फोटो शेयर कर कहा- 'मुझे शरीर में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'

2 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Padman may become first film gst free
Bollywood

ऐसा हुआ तो रिलीज से पहली ही 'पैडमैन' बना देगी रिकॉर्ड, अक्षय को होगा फायदा

2 फरवरी 2018

monthly rashiphal february 2018
Predictions

जानें फरवरी का महीना किसे बना रहा है मालामाल और किसे कंगाल, पढ़े मासिक राशिफल

2 फरवरी 2018

film review Kuldip Patwal I Did not Do It Deepak Dobriyal
Movie Review

Movie Review: कलाकारों की शानदार एक्टिंग देखनी है तो जरूर देख‌िए, 'कुलदीप पटवालः आई डिट नॉट डू इट'

2 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra reveals this secret about her marriage and children
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं- 'मैं बहुत सारे बच्चे पैदा कर सकती हूं लेकिन इसमें एक दिक्कत है'

2 फरवरी 2018

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

WhatsApp testing Stickers for beta and more
Social Network

WhatsApp में आने वाले हैं ये शानदार स्टीकर्स, ग्रुप के लिए भी आ रहा है यह फीचर

WhatsApp के बीटा वर्जन पर एनिमेटेड स्टीकर्स की टेस्टिंग हो रही है।

29 जनवरी 2018

Instagram likely to launch Video Calling Feature soon
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर, व्हाट्सऐप को मिलेगी टक्कर

31 जनवरी 2018

Twitter India Launched Republic Day special emoji
Social Network

गणतंत्र दिवस के रंग में रंगा Twitter, आपने देखा क्या?

25 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp Stopped working on these smartphones
Social Network

WhatsApp ने इन स्मार्टफोन में सपोर्ट करना किया बंद

2 जनवरी 2018

Security researchers says anyone can join WhatsApp group without admin permission
Social Network

एडमिन की परमिशन के बिना कोई भी कर सकता है WhatsApp ग्रुप ज्वाइन

11 जनवरी 2018

Facebook Marketplace launched in India, Know how to use
Social Network

अब Facebook पर बेचें-खरीदें पुराने सामान, ऐसे यूज करें नया फीचर

25 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp working on anti spam message feature
Social Network

Whatsapp से फर्जी खबरों का होगा सफाया, कंपनी ने बनाई यह रणनीति

21 जनवरी 2018

Delhi based lawyer threatens to sue WhatsApp over a Middle Finger Emoji
Social Network

दिल्ली के वकील को पसंद नहीं आई WhatsApp की यह 'Emoji', भेजा लीगल नोटिस

27 दिसंबर 2017

Instagram rolling out recommended post feature live for all
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है एक और काम का फीचर

28 दिसंबर 2017

Facebook Clarifying Recent aadhaar name sign up test Test in India
Social Network

आधार मामले पर Facebook की सफाई, कहा- बंद हुई टेस्टिंग

29 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

Video: वैलेंटाइंस डे से पहले देखिए मोहब्बत का अनोखा ‘अनुराग’

वैलेंटाइंस डे अब ज्यादा दूर नहीं है। मोहब्बत के इजहार के इस दिन के लिए गीतकार, संगीतकार और गायक अनुराग दीक्षित लेकर आए हैं एक खास मेलोडियस अलबम। ‘लाखों आसमां’ नाम के इस अलबम का एक खास गाना है, तुम ऐसे मेरी राहों में आ गए।

2 फरवरी 2018

Top ten headlines with news of budget impact on share market 2:40

शेयर बाजार को नहीं भाया आम बजट समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

2 फरवरी 2018

two sisters found burnt to death in Bulandshahr, police started investigation 3:05

भाई की होनी थी शादी लेकिन उठ गई बहनों की अर्थी, सकते में पुलिस

2 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood top 10 mumbai court on sanjay datt and padmavat revenue 5:02

इस अभिनेत्री का हुआ यौन उत्पीड़न, FIR दर्ज

2 फरवरी 2018

India's richest woman Nita Ambani did dance in mumbai video goes viral 3:05

देखिए, जब नीता अंबानी ने डांस फ्लोर पर दिखाया अपने डांस का जलवा

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Instagram likely to launch Video Calling Feature soon
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर, व्हाट्सऐप को मिलेगी टक्कर

31 जनवरी 2018

Instagram Now shows last seen like WhatsApp
Mobile Apps

अब Instagram में भी दिखेगा 'Last Seen' फीचर

20 जनवरी 2018

Instagram Testing New Type feature, Lets you share Text Stories
Social Network

Instagram ला रहा है व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

You can soon able to Post Instagram Stories as WhatsApp Statuses
Social Network

जल्द ही WhatsApp स्टेटस में शेयर कर सकेंगे इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज

4 जनवरी 2018

sachin tendulkar share a video on instagram of Junior Kaif son of mohammad kaif
Cricket News

Video: जूनियर कैफ के मुरीद हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर, बल्लेबाजी का वीडियो किया शेयर

30 दिसंबर 2017

Instagram rolling out recommended post feature live for all
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है एक और काम का फीचर

28 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.