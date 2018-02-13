अपना शहर चुनें

Facebook से युवाओं का हो रही नफरत, बुजुर्गों के लिए बना चौपाल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 10:17 AM IST
क्या Facebook अब बुजुर्गों का सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म बनता जा रहा है? ब्रिटेन के आंकड़ों से तो यही संकेत मिलता है। ई-मार्केटर की ओर से जारी ब्रिटेन आधारित रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि इस साल सात लाख किशोर और युवा फेसबुक पर अपना अकाउंट बंद कर देंगे। इस साइट पर बुजुर्ग यूजर की संख्या में इजाफा होता रहेगा, खासकर 55 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों की संख्या बढ़ेगी। 

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 2018 में 12 से 17 साल के 22 लाख, 18 से 24 साल के 45 लाख युवा नियमित रूप से फेसबुक का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। यह यूजर 2017 की तुलना में सात लाख कम होंगे। रिपोर्ट की मानें तो युवा स्नैपचैट और इंस्टाग्राम जैसी सेवाओं का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। वहीं इस साल 55 साल से ज्यादा उम्र वाले लोगों का समूह फेसबुक का दूसरा सबसे विशाल वर्ग होगा।

इस उम्र के 64 लाख लोग फेसबुक का नियमित रूप से प्रयोग करेंगे। हालांकि फेसबुक पर अब भी सबसे ज्यादा संख्या 25 से 34 साल के युवाओं की ही रहेगी। ई-मार्केटर के विशेष बिल फिशर के मुताबिक फेसबुक से किशोरों के दूर होने की समस्या बस सिद्धांत नहीं है। आंकड़े इसकी पुष्टि कर रहे हैं। स्नैपचैट युवाओं में तेजी से लोकप्रिय हो रहा है। हालांकि फेसबुक के यूजर की संख्या अब भी ज्यादा रहेगी।
