Thank you @TwitterIndia Follow us at @ECISVEEP for all the updates and information on the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2019 Make your vote count in #DeshKaMahaTyohar https://t.co/3wxLLscWu4

Ensuring that no Voter is left behind!#Goverify SMS space to 1950 to check your details on Voter List or Call Voter Helpline 1950.

If you are not registered #GoRegister on https://t.co/Y7f9inmAuC so that you are not left out from #DeshKaMahaत्यौहार pic.twitter.com/pOiAOaUaWo