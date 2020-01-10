शहर चुनें

नोएडा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिटी से यमुना बैंक के बीच मेट्रो सेवा बाधित, पीक आवर में लोग परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 10:40 AM IST
delhi metro services delay between noida electronic city to yamuna bank normal after hours
- फोटो : twitter
दिल्ली मेट्रो की ब्लू लाइन पर आज सुबह से ही ट्रेन रुक-रुककर चल रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि नोएडा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिटी से लेकर यमुना बैंक के बीच में मेट्रो धीमी गति से चल रही है।
इसकी जानकारी खुद डीएमआरसी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर दी है। हालांकि इसका कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल सका है। पीक आवर में मेट्रो से यात्रा करने वाले लोग इसके कारण काफी परेशान रहे। न सिर्फ उन्हें अपने गंतव्य तक पहुंचने में देरी हुई बल्कि कुछ को तो मेट्रो छोड़ अन्य साधनों का सहारा लेना पड़ा।

हालांकि मेट्रो की अन्य लाइनों पर सेवाएं सामान्य हैं और कोई परेशानी नहीं है।

 
noida electronic city metro blue line metro metro services delayed dmrc delhi metro
