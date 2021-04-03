बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
तोहफा: लिंक्डइन ने 15,900 कर्मचारियों को दी सात दिन की पेड लीव, कहा- खुद को करें 'रिचार्ज'

वर्ल्ड न्यूज, अमर उजाला, सैन फ्रांसिस्को Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Sat, 03 Apr 2021 07:47 AM IST
लिंक्डइन
लिंक्डइन
ख़बर सुनें
माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के स्वामित्व वाली प्रोफेशनल सोशल नेटवर्क कंपनी लिंक्डइन ने अपने कर्मचारियों की भलाई के लिए उन्हें एक साथ छुट्टी पर भेजने का निर्णय लिया है ताकि वे खुद को फिर रीचार्ज कर सकें। अगले हफ्ते 15,900 कर्मचारी एक साथ छुट्टी पर रहेंगे। 
