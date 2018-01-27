अपना शहर चुनें

Google ला रहा है एक नया ऐप, कोई भी बन सकेगा पत्रकार

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 11:45 AM IST
Google Testing a New App Bulletin, Let Anyone Publish a Local News Story
Google Bulletin
Google अब एक नए ऐप की टेस्टिंग कर रहा है जिसके लॉन्च होने के बाद कोई नागरिक लोकल खबरों की रिपोर्टिंग कर सकेगा और खबरों को पब्लिश कर सकेगा। गूगल ने अपने इस ऐप को Bulletin नाम दिया है। इस ऐप को लेकर गूगल का कहना है कि वह लोकल कवरेज को बढ़ाना चाहता है। गूगल ने बुलेटिन ऐप को लेकर अपने ब्लॉग में कहा है, 'अगर आप फोटो क्लिक करने और मैसेज भेज सकते हैं तो आपके एक बुलेटिन स्टोरी आराम से क्रिएट कर सकते हैं।'

इस ऐप की टेस्टिंग फिलहाल दो ही शहरों में हो रही है जिनमें नैशविल्ले और ऑकलैंड शामिल हैं। इस ऐप के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए गूगल के एक प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि इस ऐप की मदद से लोग किसी भी वक्त दुनिया को बता सकेंगे कि उनके आसपास क्या घटित हो रहा है।

उन्होंने आगे बताया कि इस ऐप को लेकर उनका सीधा मकसद हाइपर लोकल खबरों को तवज्जो देना है। नैशविल्ले में बुलेटिंन फीचर के लॉन्चिंग का एक वीडियो भी यूट्यूब पर अपलोड किया गया है, हालांकि यह ऐप भारत में कब लॉन्च किया जाएगा इसकी फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
