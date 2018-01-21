Download App
फेसबुक पर वीडियो देखने का बदलेगा अंदाज, आ रहा है ये कमाल का फीचर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:52 PM IST
facebook introduced new watch party feature for groups
facebook
सोशल नेटवर्किंग प्लेटफॉर्म फेसबुक अपनी लोकप्रियता का प्रचार करने के लिए आए दिन कई खास फीचर्स की पेशकश करता है। कंपनी एक बार फिर अपने यूजर्स को एक बेहद शानदार फीचर की सौगात देने की तैयारी कर रही है। खबर है कि फेसबुक बहुत जल्द अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर 'वॉच पार्टी' नाम का एक मजेदार फीचर लॉन्च कर सकता है।

यह फीचर फेसबुक ग्रुप के सदस्यों को ध्यान में रखकर डिजाइन किया गया है। वॉच पार्टी फीचर की मदद से ग्रुप के सभी सदस्य किसी वीडियो को एक साथ रीयल टाइम में देख पाएंगे। इतना ही नहीं, ग्रुप पर वीडियो देखते हुए प्रत्येक सदस्य को उस पर कमेंट या रिएक्शन देने की भी आजादी होगी।

हालांकि ग्रुप पर वीडियो डालने का अधिकारी केवल एडमिन और मॉर्डरेटर को ही होगा। बुधवार को फेसबुक प्रोडक्ट के वाइस प्रेसीडेंट फिड्जी सिमोई ने कहा, 'एडमिन इसमें अपने मन मुताबिक पब्लिक या पर्सनल वीडियो (लाइव या रिकॉर्डेड) डाल सकेंगे।' कंपनी फिलहाल इस फीचर की टेस्टिंग कर रही है, लेकिन यह फीचर बहुत जल्द सामान्य यूजर तक अपनी पहुंच बना पाएगा।

अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए जानकारी साझा करते हुए सिमोई ने बताया कि हर महीने करीब एक बिलियन यूजर फेसबुक ग्रुप के जरिए दोस्तों के साथ जुड़ते हैं। ग्रुप पर लोग आपसी बातचीत के साथ वीडियो शेयर करना जारी रखते हैं। इसलिए कंपनी उनके बीच वॉच पार्टी फीचर को लाना चाहती है, ताकि ग्रुप वीडियो देखने के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाया जा सके।
