Oppo India set to launch Oppo A71s with face unlock at Rs 9990

फेस अनलॉक फीचर के साथ भारत आ रहा Oppo A71s, कीमत होगी 10 हजार से कम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:06 PM IST
Oppo India set to launch Oppo A71s with face unlock at Rs 9990
Oppo A71s
पाकिस्तान में Oppo A71 (2018) लॉन्च करने के बाद चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी ओप्पो भारत में अपना नया फोन Oppo A71s उतारने की तैयारी में है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह होगी कि इसमें फेस अनलॉक फीचर मिलेगा और इसकी कीमत 10 हजार रुपये से कम होगी। साथ ही यह फोन ब्लैक और गोल्ड कलर वेरियंट में उपलब्ध होगा।

फोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ओप्पो ए71एस में ए71 वाले ही सभी फीचर्स होंगे लेकिन नाम अलग होगा। इस फोन की कीमत 9,990 रुपये हो सकती है। Oppo A71s में 5.2 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले होगी जिसका रिजॉल्यूशन 1280x720 पिक्सल होगा। फोन में क्वॉलकॉम का स्नैपड्रैगन 450 प्रोसेसर, ग्राफिक्स के लिए एड्रेनो 506 GPU, 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज होगी जिसे 256 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकेगा।

फोन के रियर पैनल पर 13 मेगापिक्सल का f/2.2 अपर्चर वाला कैमरा और फ्रंट में 5 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा होगा। ओप्पो ए71एस में एंड्रॉयड  नूगचट 7.1, 3000mAh की बैटरी और एमआई ब्यूटी रिकॉग्निशन होगा। 
oppo a71s oppo oppo a71s price

