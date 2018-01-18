Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Colgate’s new smart toothbrush Colgate E1 listed on Apple Stores

स्मार्टफोन के बाद अब आ गया स्मार्ट टूथब्रश Colgate E1, जानें कीमत और खासियत

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 02:33 PM IST
Colgate’s new smart toothbrush Colgate E1 listed on Apple Stores
Colgate E1
अभी तक स्मार्टफोन और स्मार्टवॉच ही यूज कर रहे हैं लेकिन अब बाजार में स्मार्ट टूथब्रश भी आ गया है। इस स्मार्ट टूथब्रश का नाम Colgate E1 है और इसे एप्पल स्टोर्स पर और एप्पल की वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट किया गया है।

कोलगेट E1 में को एक आईओएस Colgate Connect से कंट्रोल किया जा सकेगा। यह ऐप आपकी ब्रशिंग हैबिट को भी ट्रैक करेगा और आपको ब्रश करने का तरीका भी बताएगा। इसके अलावा आप इस टूथब्रश से गेम भी खेल सकते हैं। गेम को खेलते हुए आपको क्वॉइन्स भी मिलेंगे यानी आप जितनी बार ब्रश करेंगे, आपको उतने ही सिक्के मिलेंगे।

कोलगेट ई1 स्मार्ट टूथब्रश की शुरुआती कीमत 99 डॉलर यानी करीब 6,314 रुपये है। हालांकि यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब कॉलगेट ने स्मार्ट टूथब्रश पेश किया है। इससे पहले भी कई कंपनियों ने अपने स्मार्ट टूथब्रश बाजार में उतारे हैं।

RELATED

पिछले साल Unico ने स्मार्ट टूथब्रश पेश किया था जो सिर्फ 3 सेकेंड में दांतों को अच्छे से साफ कर सकता है। यह ब्रश देखने में एथलिट के माउथ गार्ड की तरह ही है। ब्रश के पावर यूनिट में आपको थोड़ा सा टूथपेस्ट डालना होगा और उसके बाद सर्कुलर मोशन वाशिंग प्रोसेसर को ऑन करना होगा। अब आपको 3 सेकेंड तक का इंतजार करना होगा और फिर ब्रश को घूमाना होगा। इसके बाद आपके दांत चकाचक हो जाएंगे।
colgate e1 smart toothbrush apple store colgate

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Jharkhand Public Service Commission Recruitment of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctors
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: JPSC ने डॉक्टर के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban in gujrat but ghoomar performed for pm modi benjamin netanyahu
Bollywood

अहमदाबाद में 'घूमर' गाने से पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, गुजरात में बैन है 'पद्मावत'

18 जनवरी 2018

confirmed alia bhatt breakup with sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

क्या सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और आलिया का ब्रेकअप हो गया, मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ तस्वीरें तो यही कहती हैं

18 जनवरी 2018

kumkum bhagya Shikha Singh gets slut-shamed by a police officer on Instagram
Television

पुलिसवाले ने इस एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर आपको भी आ जाएगी शर्म

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

Samsung इंडिया इस बार चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन मेकर शाओमी को कड़ी टक्कर देने की तैयारी में है। सैमसंग अब 5,000 रुपये के रेंज में स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रहा है। फोन की बिक्री केवल ऑनलाइन होगी।

15 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy On7 set to Launch in India today
Gadgets

सैमसंग Galaxy On7 Prime आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च 

17 जनवरी 2018

OnePlus Next Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 845, says CEO Pete Lau
Gadgets

दुनिया का सबसे तेज एंड्रॉयड फोन होगा OnePlus का नया स्मार्टफोन

12 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Specifications Leaked before launch
Gadgets

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुए सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 के फीचर्स, ये होगी खासियत

16 जनवरी 2018

ZTE to launch its first 5G smartphone by end of 2019 in US
Gadgets

ZTE इसी साल लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

This diamond studded smartwatch costs more than 200K dollers
Gadgets

इस एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टवॉच की कीमत है 1,26,14,895, जानें खासियत

16 जनवरी 2018

Facebook to launch a smart video chat device called Portal soon, says report
Gadgets

Facebook लॉन्च करने वाला है स्मार्ट वीडियो चैट डिवाइस, जानें कीमत

15 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be launching with 7-inch Display and 5500mAh battery
Gadgets

आने वाला है Xiaomi का ये फोन, इसमें होगी 7 इंच की डिस्प्ले और 5500mAh बैटरी

24 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.