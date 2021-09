Tokyo Paralympics: प्रवीण कुमार ने टोक्यो में रचा इतिहास, ऊंची कूद में भारत को दिलाया रजत पदक

Absolutely stellar performance by Praveen Kumar to win 🥈 for #IND at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics With confidence and determination Praveen takes India's 🏅 tally to 1️⃣1️⃣ Praveen also set a new Asian Record with the jump of 2.07m👏 🇮🇳 is extremley proud of you! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/uQBJgaGUK1

Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para