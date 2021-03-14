अलविदा मर्विन हेगलर: नहीं रहे इतिहास के महानतम मिडिलवेट मुक्केबाज, 66 की उम्र में मौत

विज्ञापन

Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous pic.twitter.com/RNgVym0CdC — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 14, 2021

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Marvellous Marvin Hagler. One of my hero’s and a massive inspiration to me when I was young. I Had the honour of meeting him a few years back in Vegas with my boy. An amazing man and a true Boxing legend.R.I.P Champ🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4I1twaHAh1 — Joe Calzaghe (@RealJoeCalzaghe) March 14, 2021

Woke up to this sad news! What a man! What a fighter! Rest Easy King and know you left a legacy and was one of the greatest to ever do it! You will never ever be forgotten... #TheMarvellousOne #MarvellousMarvinHagler pic.twitter.com/YYQgTmb9El — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) March 14, 2021

मुक्केबाजी के इतिहास के महानतम मिडिलवेट मुक्केबाजों में शुमार मर्विन हेगलर का शनिवार को निधन हो गया। हेगलर 66 बरस के थे। हेगलर की पत्नी केन ने फेसबुक के जरिए इस दिग्गज मुक्केबाज के निधन की जानकारी दी। केन ने लिखा, ‘मुझे माफ कीजिए, मुझे एक दुखद घोषणा करनी है। दुर्भाग्य से आज मेरे पति मार्वलस मर्विस का यहां न्यू हैंपशर में उनके घर पर निधन हो गया। हमारा परिवार आग्रह करता है कि इस मुश्किल के समय में आप हमारी निजता का सम्मान करेंगे।’