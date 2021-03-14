शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Former middleweight world champion Marvin Hagler dies aged 66

अलविदा मर्विन हेगलर: नहीं रहे इतिहास के महानतम मिडिलवेट मुक्केबाज, 66 की उम्र में मौत

Anshul Talmale स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अंशुल तलमले
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 04:29 PM IST
मार्विन हेगलर
मार्विन हेगलर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मुक्केबाजी के इतिहास के महानतम मिडिलवेट मुक्केबाजों में शुमार मर्विन हेगलर का शनिवार को निधन हो गया। हेगलर 66 बरस के थे। हेगलर की पत्नी केन ने फेसबुक के जरिए इस दिग्गज मुक्केबाज के निधन की जानकारी दी। केन ने लिखा, ‘मुझे माफ कीजिए, मुझे एक दुखद घोषणा करनी है। दुर्भाग्य से आज मेरे पति मार्वलस मर्विस का यहां न्यू हैंपशर में उनके घर पर निधन हो गया। हमारा परिवार आग्रह करता है कि इस मुश्किल के समय में आप हमारी निजता का सम्मान करेंगे।’
sports other sports national marvin hagler मर्विन हेगलर

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

