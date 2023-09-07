Notifications

Ballon d'Or: मेसी-हालंद बेलोन डी'ओर के 30 संभावितों में, पिछले 20 वर्षों में पहली बार रोनाल्डो लिस्ट में नहीं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पेरिस Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2023 10:17 AM IST
सार

कतर में 2022 फीफा विश्व कप में अर्जेंटीना को विश्व चैंपियन बनाने के महीनों बाद लियोनल मेसी भी इस लिस्ट में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे हैं। आर्सेनल के मार्टिन ओडेगार्ड और बुकायो साका के साथ बेयर्न म्यूनिख के हैरी केन को भी 30 खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में शामिल किया गया है। मेसी के पास आठवीं बार यह अवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका है।

Lionel Messi, Haaland shortlisted for Ballon d'Or 2023 probable winners list, Cristiano Ronaldo; See Full list
सबसे ज्यादा बार बेलोन डी'ओर जीतने वाले खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
बेलोन डी'ओर 2023 के लिए बुधवार शाम को 30 संभावितों के नामों की घोषणा की गई। फ्रांस फुटबॉल पत्रिका ने इस वर्ष के अवॉर्ड के लिए जो संभावितों की लिस्ट बनाई है, उसमें 30 पुरुष और 30 महिला फुटबॉलर्स को शामिल किया गया है।


दोनों कैटेगरी में बेस्ट फुटबॉलर को अलग-अलग अवॉर्ड दिए जाएंगे। अवॉर्ड के लिए चुने गए 30 संभावित पुरुष खिलाड़ियों में मैनचेस्टर सिटी और नॉर्वे के स्टार स्ट्राइकर अर्लिंग हालंद, मिस्र और लिवरपूल के स्टार स्ट्राइकर मोहम्मद सलाह, इंग्लैंड और रियल मैड्रिड के स्टार मिडफील्डर जूड बेलिंगहम और फ्रांस और पीएसजी के स्टार स्ट्राइकर किलियन एम्बाप्पे जैसे स्टार के नाम शामिल हैं।


वहीं, स्पेन को विश्व विजेता बनाने वाली एटाना बोनमती महिलाओं में इस अवॉर्ड को जीतने की प्रबल दावेदार हैं। इस साल के विजेताओं का खुलासा 30 अक्तूबर को पेरिस में एक समारोह में किया जाएगा। कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों, कोच और फैंस के वोटिंग के आधार पर विजेता चुना जाता है। 

Lionel Messi, Haaland shortlisted for Ballon d'Or 2023 probable winners list, Cristiano Ronaldo; See Full list
बाएं से- बेलिंगहम, हालंद, सालाह, एम्बाप्पे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कतर में 2022 फीफा विश्व कप में अर्जेंटीना को विश्व चैंपियन बनाने के महीनों बाद लियोनल मेसी भी इस लिस्ट में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे हैं। आर्सेनल के मार्टिन ओडेगार्ड और बुकायो साका के साथ बेयर्न म्यूनिख के हैरी केन को भी 30 खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में शामिल किया गया है। मेसी का नाम 2022 के बेलोन डी'ओर में नहीं था। मेसी सात बार इस अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं। हालांकि, इस साल एक और चौंकाने वाला फैसला लिया गया है। बेलोन डी'ओर के इतिहास में दूसरे सबसे सम्मानित खिलाड़ी क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो का नाम इस लिस्ट में शामिल नहीं है।

रोनाल्डो का नाम 30 संभावितों की लिस्ट में नहीं

Lionel Messi, Haaland shortlisted for Ballon d'Or 2023 probable winners list, Cristiano Ronaldo; See Full list
रोनाल्डो का नाम 30 संभावितों में नहीं है, मेसी के पास आठवीं बार अवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पुर्तगाल के कप्तान रोनाल्डो पांच बार इस अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं। 20 साल बाद उनका नाम इस प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड की लिस्ट में नहीं है। 2003 में पिछली बार रोनाल्डो का नाम 30 संभावितों में नहीं था। तब वह मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड की टीम में थे और इस क्लब के खिलाड़ी के रूप में उनका पहला सीजन था। पहली बार 2004 में जब रोनाल्डो को बेलोन डी'ओर के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किया गया था, तब इंग्लैंड के जूड बेलिंगहम सिर्फ एक वर्ष (1 वर्ष और 4 महीने) के थे।

19 साल बाद रोनाल्डो लिस्ट में नहीं

रोनाल्डो को लगातार 19 बेलोन डी'ओर के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किया गया जो कि एक व्यक्तिगत रिकॉर्ड है। वह 19 साल से 37 साल की उम्र तक हर वर्ष शॉर्टलिस्ट प्लेयर्स में अपना स्थान बनाया। अपने पहले बेलोन डी ओर नॉमिनेशन के चार साल बाद 2008-09 चैंपियंस लीग सीजन में उन्हें पुस्कस अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया था। यह अवॉर्ड साल के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गोल के लिए दिया जाता है। रोनाल्डो ने पोर्टो के खिलाफ चैंपियंस लीग क्वार्टर फाइनल के फर्स्ट लेग में 40 यार्ड से बेहतरीन गोल दागा था। 

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins the Ballon d'Or as Player of the Year - The New York Times

मेसी सात और रोनाल्डो पांच बार सम्मानित हो चुके

पुस्कस अवॉर्ड के बाद उन्हें बेलोन डी ओर जीतने का भी मौका मिला। 2008 में ही बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के लिए उन्हें यह अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया था। तब से लेकर अब तक वह पांच बार यह अवॉर्ड जीत चुके हैं। 2008 के बाद रोनाल्डो ने 2013, 2014, 2016 और 2017 में यह अवॉर्ड जीते। मेसी ने पहली बार यह अवॉर्ड 2009 में जीता था। इसके बाद 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 और 2021 में भी इस सम्मान से सम्मानित किए गए। कुल सात बार अर्जेंटीना के स्टार ने यह अवॉर्ड जीता है। 

Leo Messi wins Ballon d'Or number six

बेलोन डी'ओर जीतने में यूरोपीय खिलाड़ी आगे

कुल मिलाकर मेसी और रोनाल्डो ने 2008 से 2021 के बीच 13 साल में 12 बार यह खिताब आपस में बांटा है। इस बार मेसी के पास रिकॉर्ड आठवीं बार यह अवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका है। हालांकि, उन्हें हालंद से कड़ी टक्कर मिलेगी, जो मैनचेस्टर सिटी के लिए 53 मैचों में 52 गोल दाग चुके हैं। हालंद पिछले सीजन UEFA प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड भी जीत चुके हैं। यूरोपीय खिलाड़ियों ने 53 बार बेलोन डी'ओर पुरस्कार जीते हैं, जबकि दक्षिण अमेरिका के खिलाड़ियों ने 12 बार यह अवॉर्ड जीता है। इनमें अर्जेंटीना और ब्राजील के फुटबॉलर्स ही शामिल हैं। जॉर्ज वेह बेलोन डी ओर जीतने वाले अफ्रीका के एकमात्र फुटबॉलर हैं। जबकि किसी भी नॉर्थ अमेरिकी या एशियाई खिलाड़ी ने अब तक यह अवॉर्ड नहीं जीता है। 

Ballon d'Or format revised: Know the fresh changes to award process

बेलोन डी'ओर क्या है?
बेलोन डी'ओर अवॉर्ड फ्रांस की फुटबॉल पत्रिका 'फ्रांस फुटबॉल' द्वारा हर साल दिए जाते हैं। यह अवॉर्ड क्लब और राष्ट्रीय टीम से एक साल में सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ी को दिया जाता है। साल 1956 में पहली बार स्टेनली मैथ्यूज को यह पुरस्कार दिया गया था और तब से प्रत्येक वर्ष यह पुरस्कार दिया जाता है। 2018 से महिला फुटबॉलर्स को भी पुरस्कार देना भी शुरू किया गया। इस साल इसका 65वां संस्करण आयोजित किया गया। 
