द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध के नॉन पेंशनरों की बुढ़ापा पेंशन बढ़ी, हिमाचल सरकार ने लिया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ऊना Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 11:43 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
हिमाचल सरकार ने द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध के नॉन पेंशनर्स की बुढ़ापा पेंशन में पहली सितंबर 2019 से बढ़ोतरी का फैसला लिया है। अब भूतपूर्व सैनिकों को 10 हजार रुपये व विधवाओं को 5 हजार रुपये प्रतिमाह बुढ़ापा पेंशन दी जाएगी।
उप निदेशक सैनिक कल्याण विभाग ऊना मेजर रघवीर सिंह ने कहा कि पहले भूतपूर्व सैनिकों व विधवाओं को तीन हजार रुपये पेंशन मिलती थी। यह पेंशन उन्हें प्रदान की जाती है, जिनकी आयु 60 वर्ष से ऊपर है और जो किसी अन्य पेंशन का लाभ नहीं ले रहे। साथ ही उनकी वार्षिक आय 35 हजार से कम होनी चाहिए।
world war ii world war ii non pensioners world war ii pension
