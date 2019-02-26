शहर चुनें

घर की सीढ़ियों पर गिरे वीरभद्र, आईजीएमसी में कराए एक्सरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 09:25 PM IST
virbhadra singh in igmc for x ray and other health test
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह घर की सीढ़ियों पर फिसलकर गिर पड़े। उन्हें चोट तो नहीं आई लेकिन परिजन जांच के लिए उन्हें आईजीएमसी ले आए। मंगलवार को आर्थो और मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉक्टरों ने जांच के बाद उन्हें छाती और स्पाइन के एक्सरे कराने के लिए कहा।
आधे घंटे बाद रिपोर्ट सामान्य आने पर डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें घर भेज दिया। इस दौरान वीरभद्र के साथ उनके बेटे एवं विधायक विक्रमादित्य सिंह समेत कुछ लोग मौजूद रहे। 

virbhadra singh igmc shimla virbhadra in igmc
