हिमाचल में अधिशासी अभियंताओं को टियर-2 वेतनमान जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 04:29 AM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश के लोक निर्माण विभाग और सिंचाई एवं जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिशासी अभियंताओं को टू टीयर वेतनमान जारी किया जाएगा। सरकार के वित्त विभाग ने इस बारे में अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है।
इसे 27 अगस्त, 2018 से नोशनल आधार पर दिया जाएगा, जबकि 19 जुलाई 2013 से वास्तविक आधार पर दिया जाएगा। इसका एरियर भी नहीं दिया जाएगा।

इस बारे में प्रधान सचिव लोक निर्माण और सिंचाई एवं जन स्वास्थ्य को भी आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। अधिशासी अभियंताओं की ओर से इस मांग को बार-बार उठाया जा रहा था। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

