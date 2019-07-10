शहर चुनें

कनाडा के ट्रैकर ने 16000 फीट ऊंची चोटी का नाम रखा काया

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 09:51 PM IST
कनाडा के ट्रैकर ने 16000 फीट ऊंची चोटी का नाम रखा काया
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कुल्लू। ग्रेट हिमालय नेशनल पार्क की चोटियों को फतेह करने पहुंचे 45 सदस्यीय दल पहली बार 16000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा है। इस दौरान एक कनाडा के पर्वतारोही ने जिस पीक को फतेह किया है, उसका नाम अपनी बेटी के नाम से रखा है।
विदेशी ट्रैकर की 18 वर्षीय बेटी काया की पिछले साल मौत हो गई है। ऐसे में उन्होंने अपनी बेटी को याद में चोटी का नाम काया रखा है। कनाडा निवासी मैक्स की बेटी काया एक लेखिका थी।
उन्होंने काया पीक पर पहुंच कर मंत्रोचारण के साथ अपनी बेटी की अस्थि पुष्प को हिंदू रीति रिवाज के अनुसार विसर्जित किया। पिछले सप्ताह बंजार की तीर्थन घाटी से 45 सदस्यों का दल ग्रेट हिमालयन नेशनल पार्क के लिए रवाना हुआ है, जिसमें आठ विदेशी ट्रैकर शामिल हैं। स्थानीय सनशाइन एडवेंचर के पंकी सूद ने कहा कि यह चोटी तीर्थन से 35 किलोमीटर की पैदल दूरी पर स्थित है। कहा कि इस दल में 13 वर्षीय ट्रेकर परीक्षित सूद भी मौजूद है।

