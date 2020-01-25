शहर चुनें

हिमाचल प्रदेश: बसों में टक्कर, आधा दर्जन यात्री घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोलन Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 11:23 AM IST
Six injured after buses collided in solan in himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन जिले में धर्जा के समीप दो बसों में टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में आधा दर्जन यात्री घायल हुए हैं। घायलों को उपचार के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पंजाब रोडवेज की बस पीबी 10 जीके 6546 की निजी बस के साथ टक्कर हुई है। पंजाब रोडवेज की बस लुधियाना जा रही थी। हादसे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्जकर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। 
