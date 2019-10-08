शहर चुनें

Satoun-Renuka road closed for vehicular movement due to landside

पहाड़ी दरकने से सतौन-रेणुकाजी सड़क आवाजाही के लिए बंद, लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 11:24 AM IST
Satoun-Renuka road closed for vehicular movement due to landside
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल के सिरमौर जिले के सतौन रेणुकाजी सड़क पहाड़ी दरकने के कारण वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए बंद हो गई है। पहले एनएच 707 और अब सतौन-रेणुकाजी सड़क बंद होने से लोगों की मुश्किलें और बढ़ गई हैं। 
पांवटा-शिलाई सड़क पहले से बंद है। अब सतौन सड़क बंद होने से लोगों परेशानी बढ़ गई है। हालांकि, पीडब्ल्यूडी ने सड़क बहाली का काम शुरू कर दिया है। 
