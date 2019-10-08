शहर चुनें

ट्रैक्टर-बाइक में टक्कर, युवक की हुई मौत

Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 10:30 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
अंब(ऊना)। पक्का परोह में बाइक की ट्रैक्टर ट्राली से टक्कर में एक बीस वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि हादसे में एक युवक घायल हो गया।
मृतक की पहचान रोहित निवासी वार्ड नंबरर एक चरड़ू के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार हादसा मंगलवार देर शाम अंब-ऊना मार्ग पर उस समय हुआ जब पक्का परोह में एक ट्रैक्टर ट्राली से बाइक टकरा गई। इस कारण बाइक सवार रोहित और उसका साथी साहिल पुत्र सुरेंन्द्र निवासी चुरड़ू गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने दोनों घायलों को तुरंत सिविल अस्पताल अंब पहुंचाया। परंतु अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही रोहित ने दम तोड़ दिया।
दुर्घटना में घायल हुए साहिल को डॉक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद क्षेत्रीय चिकित्सालय ऊना रेफर कर दिया है। अंब के डीएसपी मनोज जंवाल ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।
road accident
करसोग में रावण दहन
Himachal Pradesh

शरारती तत्वों ने सुबह ही फूंक डाला रावण का पुतला, शातिर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद

दशहरे के दिन तड़के ही शरारती तत्वों ने धर्मपुर में रावण का पुतला फूंक डाला। करीब 51 फीट ऊंचे रावण के पुतले का निर्माण डॉ. विजय मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत से किया था।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में इतने दिन साफ रहेगा मौसम, चोटियों पर बर्फबारी का पूर्वानुमान

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Women burnt effigy of five social evils in dadahu sirmour himachal
Shimla

यहां अनोखे अंदाज में मनाया दशहरा, महिलाओं ने फूंका पांच सामाजिक बुराइयों का पुतला

8 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेसियों ने पाइपों से लदा ट्रक रोका
Shimla

राजगढ़ में कांग्रेसियों ने रोका पाइपों से लदा ट्रक, निर्वाचन अधिकारी से की शिकायत

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Himachal: Rohtang Pass restored for traffic after 30 hours
Shimla

हिमाचल: 30 घंटे बाद यातायात के लिए बहाल हुआ रोहतांग दर्रा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Shimla

जनसमस्याएं सुनने को परिधि गृहों में बनेंगे बड़े हाल, सीएम जयराम ने दिए निर्देश

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Ashish's journey ends in quarter-finals, Jitendra reaches in semi-finals
Local Sports

क्वार्टर फाइनल में थमा आशीष का सफर, सेमी में पहुंच जितेंद्र ने पक्का किया पदक

8 अक्टूबर 2019

अनुराग ठाकुर
Shimla

करदाता से सीधे कोई जानकारी नहीं ले सकेंगे अफसर: अनुराग

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Shimla

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह आठ नवंबर को आएंगे धर्मशाला: जयराम

8 अक्टूबर 2019

four accidents in Una himachal pradesh 11 injured one killed
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: चार सड़क हादसों में दो की मौत, 11 घायल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

