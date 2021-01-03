शहर चुनें
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Rescue work of tourists stranded in Manali's snowfall continues

मौसम बना मुसीबतः मनाली की बर्फबारी में फंसे पर्यटकों का रेस्क्यू कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 02:09 AM IST
बर्फबारी में फंसे पर्यटक...
बर्फबारी में फंसे पर्यटक... - फोटो : ANI

मनाली की बर्फबारी में फंसे पर्यटकों का रेस्क्यू कार्य जारी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को एसडीएम मनाली ने जानकारी दी कि बचाव कार्य चल रहा है। रात 8 बजे रेस्क्यू टीम धुंधी पहुंची। फंसे हुए लोगों को निकालने के लिए 20 गाड़ियां भेजी गई हैं। एक बस भी इस काम में लगाई गई है। 
आपको बता दें कि भारी बर्फबारी के चलते अटल टनल और सोलांग के बीच 500 पर्यटक फंस गए थे। कभी से प्रशासन उनके बचाव और यातायात को सुचारू करने में लगा हुआ है। 

