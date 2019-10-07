रोहतांग बर्फबारी में फंसे 200 से ज्यादा लोगों को बीआरओ और अन्य टीमों ने सुरक्षित निकाला

Himachal Pradesh: Over 200 people rescued by BRO (Border Roads Org), Police, Rohtang rescue team & district administration from snow-hit area on Manali-Leh road in Rohtang region. More than 150 vehicles, including Army vehicles, were left stranded on Rohtang pass due to the snow. pic.twitter.com/01c0frOhus— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019
ऊना जिला मुख्यालय से सटे भड़ोलियां में सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े एक नकाबपोश ने दीवार फांदकर कारोबारी के घर में घुसकर लूटपाट को अंजाम दिया है।
7 अक्टूबर 2019