Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Over 200 people rescued by BRO on Manali-Leh road in Rohtang region.

रोहतांग बर्फबारी में फंसे 200 से ज्यादा लोगों को बीआरओ और अन्य टीमों ने सुरक्षित निकाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 08:33 PM IST
बचाव दल
बचाव दल - फोटो : ANI
हिमाचल प्रदेश में रोहतांग क्षेत्र में मनाली-लेह मार्ग पर बर्फ से प्रभावित क्षेत्र से बीआरओ (सीमा सड़क संगठन), पुलिस, रोहतांग बचाव दल और जिला प्रशासन द्वारा 200 से अधिक लोगों को बचाया गया है। 
समाचार एजेंस एएनआई के अनुसार बर्फ के कारण रोहतांग दर्रे पर सेना के वाहनों सहित 150 से अधिक वाहन फंसे रह गए हैं। 
