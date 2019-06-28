शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   One killed as car bike collide on kullu manali high way

कुल्लू-मनाली हाईवे पर कार-बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर, एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुल्लू Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 12:22 PM IST
One killed as car bike collide on kullu manali high way
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले के पतलीकूहल के 14 मील के पास कार-बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। हादसे में दो अन्य घायल हुए हैं। बाइक सवार मृतक और एक घायल मंडी जिला के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं। दूसरा घायल कार चालक है। हादसा कुल्लू-मनाली हाईवे पर हुआ है।
accident on on kullu manali high way accident on kullu manali high way accident kullu manali one killed as car bike collide
