शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   kuldeep Rathore statement on school uniform, new congress executive and assembly session

राठौर ने स्कूल वर्दी की गुणवत्ता पर उठाए सवाल, कांग्रेस की नई कार्यकारिणी के गठन को लेकर ये कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 12:24 PM IST
कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह राठौर
कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह राठौर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह राठौर ने कहा कि पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं से विचार-विमर्श करने के बाद नई प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया जाएगा। मंगलवार को शिमला में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता में पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि देश और प्रदेश में कानून-व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने स्कूली वर्दी की गुणवत्ता को लेकर सरकार को घेरा। कहा कि घटिया वर्दी देकर स्कूली बच्चों का छला गया है। राठौर ने कहा कि विपक्ष विधानसभा के शीत सत्र में इन सभी मुद्दों को जोरदार तरीके से उठाएगा।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बुध का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर का सभी राशियों पर प्रभाव
Predictions

5 दिसंबर को बुध का राशि परिवर्तन, इन 7 राशियों को फायदा, बाकियों को नुकसान

3 दिसंबर 2019

Sister Done two year old Brother Murder very cruelty After see crime patrol in haridwar
Dehradun

क्राइम पेट्रोल देख बहनों ने की भाई की हत्या, नशीली दवा खिलाकर बैग में डाला और गंगा में फेंका

3 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

गुजरात में बना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, इन दो टीमों के बीच हो सकता है पहला मुकाबला

2 दिसंबर 2019

सरदार पटेल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम
जय शाह
पीएम मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम
Cricket News

गुजरात में बना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, इन दो टीमों के बीच हो सकता है पहला मुकाबला

2 दिसंबर 2019

Airtel Tariff Plans
Tech Diary

Airtel के प्रीपेड प्लान भी हुए महंगे, अब चुकानी होगी इतनी कीमत

2 दिसंबर 2019

Relationship

ये 2 संकेत मिल रहे हैं तो समझ लीजिए पार्टनर दे रहा है धोखा, भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलती

2 दिसंबर 2019

रिलेशनशिप
रिलेशनशिप
रिलेशनशिप
रिलेशनशिप
Relationship

ये 2 संकेत मिल रहे हैं तो समझ लीजिए पार्टनर दे रहा है धोखा, भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलती

2 दिसंबर 2019

Hanuman
Religion

हनुमानजी की भक्ति के आसान उपाय, बरसने लगेगी हनुमंत कृपा

2 दिसंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
kuldeep rathore pc himachal congress news school uniform hp new congress executive
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद हत्या-आत्महत्या केसः कौन है राकेश वर्मा, जो है पांच मौतों का जिम्मेदार

3 दिसंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: दो बच्चों की हत्या कर पत्नी और मैनेजर के साथ आठवीं मंजिल से कूदा शख्स

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Sushil Kumar
Bollywood

कमांडो 3 के इस सीन पर पहलवान सुशील कुमार ने जताई आपत्ति, मेकर्स से की हटाने की मांग

3 दिसंबर 2019

वरिष्ठ वकील राजीव धवन
India News

वकील राजीव धवन को जमीयत ने अयोध्या मामले से हटाया, फेसबुक पर बयां किया दर्द

3 दिसंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर के प्रभाव बिंदु और संबंधित मलबे क्षेत्र को दिखाती तस्वीर
World

NASA ने चंद्रमा की सतह पर ढूंढ निकाला चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम, जारी की तस्वीर

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गरीबी से तंग छह बच्चों की मां बोली- अब नहीं पाल सकती, एक बच्चा खा चुका है कीचड़

3 दिसंबर 2019

Konkona Sen Sharma
Bollywood

शादी से पहले गर्भवती हो गई थी ये अभिनेत्री, 5 साल बाद पति से हुईं अलग

3 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

वोडा-आइडिया और एयरटेल की बढ़ी टैरिफ दरें आज से लागू, छह पैसे तो बस शुरुआत है..

3 दिसंबर 2019

Job
India News

IIT के कैंपस प्लेसमेंट में छात्र को इस कंपनी से मिला 1.18 करोड़ का पैकेज

3 दिसंबर 2019

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

सलमान-अक्षय के बाद हैदराबाद घटना पर आया अजय का बयान, बोले- हमें अपनी बेटियों की...

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगलकर खुद को लगाई आग, अस्पताल ले जाते समय तोड़ा दम

हिमाचल के ऊना जिले के गगरेट में एक युवक ने आत्महत्या कर ली। जानकारी के अनुसार युवक ने पहले जहरीला पदार्थ निगला, फिर खुद को आग लगा ली। बुरी तरह झुलसे युवक को सिविल अस्पताल गगरेट में भर्ती किया गया।

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

रसोई गैस सिलिंडर हुआ महंगा, होम डिलीवरी सहित देने पड़ेंगे इतने रुपये

2 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

दिल्ली को यमुना का पानी बेचेगा हिमाचल, सालाना 21 करोड़ होगी कमाई

3 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

कैबिनेट बैठक आज, हो सकती है मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर चर्चा

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

पुलिस कर्मी को गाड़ी से कुचलने की कोशिश, चालक समेत पांच गिरफ्तार

2 दिसंबर 2019

himachal weather report imd shimla weather forecast prediction
Himachal Pradesh

कैसा रहेगा प्रदेश में इस सप्ताह मौसम का हाल, पढ़िए ये रिपोर्ट

1 दिसंबर 2019

ईडी
Himachal Pradesh

ईडी ने अटैच की नशा तस्कर की संपत्ति, हिमाचल में पहली कार्रवाई

3 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में एक सप्ताह तक ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल, केलांग में माइनस नौ डिग्री तक गिरा पारा

2 दिसंबर 2019

CM Jairam Thakur Speech meets Amitabh Bachchan in Manali in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

अमिताभ बच्चन से मिले सीएम जयराम ठाकुर, प्रशंसकों की उमड़ी भीड़

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chamba

युवक ने तेजधार हथियार से किया था अपने मौसा का कत्ल, पुलिस ने किया सनसनीखेज खुलासा

2 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाहौल-स्पीति में कड़ाके की ठंड, जनजीवन ठप

हिमाचल प्रदेश में कई स्थानों पर नदियां और नाले जम गए हैं। खासकर लाहौल-स्पीति में जमा देने वाली ठंड पड़ रही है।

3 दिसंबर 2019

कर्नाटक 3:25

कर्नाटक के किसान का अनोखा आइडिया, खेत बचाने के लिए कुत्ते को बनाया बाघ

3 दिसंबर 2019

गुजरात 1:2३

गुजरात के जामनगर एक परिवार ने बेटे की शादी में उड़ाए 90 लाख के नोट, वीडियो वायरल

3 दिसंबर 2019

मोटापे के लिए योग 12:03

अगर आप हैं मोटापे से परेशान तो जरूर करें सूर्य नमस्कार,त्रिकोणासन समेत ये आसन

3 दिसंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 2:13

Chandrayaan 2 | मिल गया चंद्रयान-2 के विक्रम लैंडर का मलबा,, NASA ने ट्वीट की तस्वीर

3 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

बंजार में विस्फोटक पदार्थ के साथ दो युवक गिरफ्तार

2 दिसंबर 2019

himachal pradesh punjab and Haryana govt employees demands fro old pension scheme and new pay scales
Himachal Pradesh

नए वेतनमान, पुरानी पेंशन के लिए लामबंद होंगे तीन राज्यों के कर्मचारी

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

10 दिन पहले जमानत पर छूटी युवती फिर चिट्टे के साथ गिरफ्तार, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

30 नवंबर 2019

One kiiled collision between a car and bus in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू: बस और कार में टक्कर, चालक की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

1 दिसंबर 2019

एचपीसीए
Local Sports

रणजी ट्रॉफी के लिए हिमाचल की 26 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा

2 दिसंबर 2019

 स्कूल वर्दी का फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

स्कूल वर्दी का रंग उतरने पर कंपनी को नोटिस, विभाग ने एक सप्ताह के भीतर मांगा जवाब

3 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited