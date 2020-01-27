शहर चुनें

शिमला समेत कई इलाकों में बिगड़ा मौसम, भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 03:47 PM IST
himachal weather report yellow alert in six districts
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश में मौसम बिगड़ गया है। दो दिन मौसम साफ रहने के बाद फिर बारिश-बर्फबारी के आसार हैं। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र शिमला ने 28 जनवरी को पांच जिलों में भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी जारी की है। चंबा, कांगड़ा, शिमला, सोलन, सिरमौर और किन्नौर के लिए येलो अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। खराब मौसम को देखते लोगों और स्थानीय प्रशासन को पहले ही सतर्क कर दिया है। मैदानों में 30 जनवरी से 1 फरवरी तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। पहाड़ी इलाकों में 31 को फिर बारिश के आसार हैं।
himachal weather report chances of rain in shimla himachal weather forecast chances of snowfall in shimla imd shimla weather forecast
