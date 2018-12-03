शहर चुनें

हिमाचल प्रदेश: गहरी खाई में गिरी कार, तीन लोगों की मौत, दो की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 11:20 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के सिरमौर जिले के शिलाई में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शिलाई में एक कार गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे में तीन युवकों की मौत हो गई जबकि दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक हादसा सोमवार तड़के करीब तीन बजे गंगटोली के पास हुआ। कार शिलाई से पांवटा साहिब की ओर जा रही थी उसी वक्त यह हादसा हुआ।
मृतकों समेत घायल दिल्ली के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को हादसे की सूचना दी। पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और स्थानीय लोगों के साथ मिलकर बचाव कार्य शुरू किया। एंबुलेंस की सहायता से घायलों को पावंटा के नजदीकी अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया जहां उनका उपचार जारी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।
 

 

Head Constable demand one lakh bribe to close the case, arrested in Una, Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: केस बंद करने के लिए हेड कांस्टेबल ने मांगी एक लाख की रिश्वत, गिरफ्तार

सेना में भर्ती करवाने के ठगी के एक मामले को बंद कराने की एवज में एक लाख रुपये की घूस लेने के आरोप में विजिलेंस की विशेष टीम ने एक हेड कांस्टेबल को गिरफ्तार किया है।

3 दिसंबर 2018

Two Boys anda girl arrested with chitta drug in Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

चिट्टे के साथ पकड़ी गई मंडी की युवती, दो युवक भी गिरफ्तार

3 दिसंबर 2018

hop-on-hop-off service on kalka shimla heritage railway track
Shimla

इस धरोहर ट्रैक पर रेलवे शुरू करेगा पहली 'हॉप ऑन हॉप ऑफ' सेवा

3 दिसंबर 2018

CM jairam thakur meets BJP mandal solan party workers
Shimla

सीएम ने ओकओवर में भाजपा मंडल के पदाधिकारियों को किया संबोधित

3 दिसंबर 2018

Leopard on Kalka Shimla railway track
Shimla

कालका-शिमला रेल ट्रैक पर दिख रहे हैं तेंदुए, पकड़ने के लिए लगाए गए पिंजरे

2 दिसंबर 2018

life imprisonment in murder and robbery case rampur bushahr shimla
Shimla

हत्या और चोरी के आरोप में दो दोषियों को उम्रकैद

3 दिसंबर 2018

Platoon commander Ran Bahadur will be conferred the President's Medal
Shimla

प्लाटून कमांडर रण बहादुर को मिलेगा राष्ट्रपति पदक

3 दिसंबर 2018

विदेशी ने थाने में तोड़ी हैडकांस्टेबल की मांग
Shimla

थाने में पूछताछ कर रहे हेडकांस्टेबल की नाक पर विदेशी ने दे मारा मुक्का

3 दिसंबर 2018

आईजीएमसी में तड़प-तड़पकर मर गया मरीज
Shimla

संवेदनाएं खत्म, आईजीएमसी में तड़प-तड़पकर मर गया मरीज

3 दिसंबर 2018

HP Tribunal members yet not appointed by state government
Shimla

सदस्यों के पद न भरने से ट्रिब्यूनल का काम हो रहा प्रभावित

3 दिसंबर 2018

weather will remain dry in himachal till 7 december
Shimla

हिमाचल में इतने दिन साफ रहेगा मौसम, तापमान में बढ़ोतरी

1 दिसंबर 2018

Minor abducted gangraped in Delhi by three men Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

नाबालिग को अगवा कर दिल्ली में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

30 नवंबर 2018

campus interview for job in bilaspur himachal pradesh
Shimla

निजी कंपनी में नौकरी का मौका, इस दिन होंगे इंटरव्यू

1 दिसंबर 2018

शहर में अगले दो दिन रह सकता है पेयजल संकट
Shimla

गुम्मा-ढली पेयजल लाइन बदलेगी, दो दिन रहेगा शहर में जलसंकट

3 दिसंबर 2018

hp Postgraduate teacher association demands from govt
Shimla

प्रवक्ता पदनाम देने के साथ आरएंडपी नियम भी बदले सरकार : संघ

1 दिसंबर 2018

Bhavpreet wins gatka championship sirmour himachal pradesh
Local Sports

गतका जाल स्पर्धा में पांवटा का भवप्रीत चार राज्यों में अव्वल

3 दिसंबर 2018

