हिमाचलः चंबा में लगे भूकंप के झटके, लोगों में दहशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 12:33 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में मंगलवार को भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। चंबा में सुबह 11.31 बजे भूकंप के झटके आए। भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.4 आंकी गई। भूंकप का केंद्र चंबा था। हालांकि इससे कोई जानमाल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। चंबा में बार-बार भूकंप आने से लोगों में दहशत का माहौल है। उपायुक्त चंबा विवेक भाटिया ने बताया कि भूकंप के बाद कोई नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है।
himachal pradesh earthquake in chamba earthquake
