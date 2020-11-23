मजदूरों के शेड में भड़की आग, फायर टेंडर बुझाने में जुटे

Himachal Pradesh: A fire broke out in labourer sheds in Kandaghat area of Solan district. Two fire tenders present at the spot.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wtbEcjHqEI — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020
“No one injured so far,” says Fire officer Raja Ram.
