Himachal : मनाली में पुरानी सब्जी मंडी के पास स्टोरेज शेड में लगी आग, एक का हाथ जला

कुल्लू जिले में मनाली के पास पतलीकूहल पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में दो भंडारण शेडों में आग लग गई। कोई जन हानि नहीं है, अलबत्ता एक व्यक्ति के हाथ में जलने से चोट आई है।

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Fire breaks out in two storage sheds in Patlikuhal Old Subzi Mandi near Manali in Kullu distric. No casualties reported while one person sustained minor burn injuries in his hand.