Himachal : मनाली में पुरानी सब्जी मंडी के पास स्टोरेज शेड में लगी आग, एक का हाथ जला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कुल्लू जिले में मनाली के पास पतलीकूहल पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में दो भंडारण शेडों में आग लग गई। कोई जन हानि नहीं है, अलबत्ता एक व्यक्ति के हाथ में जलने से चोट आई है।
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Fire breaks out in two storage sheds in Patlikuhal Old Subzi Mandi near Manali in Kullu distric. No casualties reported while one person sustained minor burn injuries in his hand.
(Video Source: Local, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/TCOdkMjx5s— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed