Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Postponed Bilaspur tou

राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय ने स्थगित किया बिलासपुर दौरा, ये है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिलासपुर Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 06:05 PM IST
राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय
राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय ने शनिवार को बिलासपुर दौरा स्थगित कर दिया। राज्यपाल शुक्रवार देर रात बिलासपुर पहुंचे थे। शनिवार को उन्हें बिलासपुर के धौलरा मंदिर में बाबा नाहर सिंह जी के दर्शन करने थे। बंदला में निर्माणाधीन हाइड्रो कॉलेज का निरीक्षण भी करना था। 
माना जा रहा है कि अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले की वजह से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को देखते हुए सभी कार्यक्रम स्थगित किए गए हैं। राज्यपाल शनिवार सुबह 07:00 बजे परिधि गृह से सीधे शिमला के लिए रवाना हो गए।
governor bandaru dattatreya hp governor bilaspur tour postponed governor bilaspur tour
