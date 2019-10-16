शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   First persuaded family members to marry lover, then girl eloped with the second boy

पहले प्रेमी से शादी के लिए परिजनों को मनाया, फिर दूसरे युवक के साथ भागी युवती, पिता ने उठाया ये कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पालमपुर (कांगड़ा) Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 09:32 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल के कांगड़ा जिला के पालमपुर उपमंडल में एक बेटी ने माता-पिता को शर्मसार किया है। पहले बेटी ने अपने प्रेमी से सगाई करने की जिद की। बेटी की जिद को परिजनों ने पूरा किया और प्रेमी के साथ शादी तय कर दी।
विज्ञापन
अब शादी से 15 दिन पहले किसी दूसरे युवक के साथ भाग गई। मामला उपमंडल पालमपुर के एक गांव का है। इस घटना से शर्मसार पिता ने बेटी को अपनी चल-अचल संपत्ति और परिवार से बेदखल कर दिया। उधर, डीएसपी पालमपुर अमित शर्मा ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Karwa Chauth
Festivals

इन पांच चीजों के बिना अधूरी रह जाती है करवाचौथ की पूजा

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी की बॉयोग्राफी में राजेश खन्ना को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, कहा- वो मेरे साथ...

16 अक्टूबर 2019

hema malini and rajesh khanna
rajesh_khanna_hema
हेमा मालिनी
हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी की बॉयोग्राफी में राजेश खन्ना को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, कहा- वो मेरे साथ...

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

जितेंद्र से होते-होते रह गई थी हेमा मालिनी की शादी, धर्मेंद्र संग फेरे लेने के लिए बदला था धर्म

16 अक्टूबर 2019

hema malini
hema malini
Hema Malini
hema malini
Bollywood

जितेंद्र से होते-होते रह गई थी हेमा मालिनी की शादी, धर्मेंद्र संग फेरे लेने के लिए बदला था धर्म

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Bollywood

शोले फिल्म में क्यों नहीं है हेमा मालिनी और संजीव कुमार का एक साथ सीन? कहानी कुछ लंबी है

16 अक्टूबर 2019

hema malini, dharmendra and sanjeev kumar
Sholey
sholey
शोले फिल्म का एक सीन
Bollywood

शोले फिल्म में क्यों नहीं है हेमा मालिनी और संजीव कुमार का एक साथ सीन? कहानी कुछ लंबी है

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

16 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
girl eloped with boy kangra news marriage news eviction from property
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

sun transit
Predictions

17 अक्तूबर को सूर्य का तुला राशि में प्रवेश, जानें 12 राशियों पर शुभ-अशुुभ असर

16 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Bollywood

केबीसी 11: 'रावण' से जुड़े सवाल का गलत जवाब देते ही लाखों हारा कंटेस्टेंट, क्या आपको पता है उत्तर?

16 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अयोध्या विवाद पर सुनवाई
India News

अयोध्या विवाद पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई पूरी, 23 दिन में आएगा अदालत का फैसला

16 अक्टूबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

विश्व कप में हार के बाद टूट गए थे धोनी, पहली बार सामने आकर किए कई खुलासे

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Sukhoi SU-35 Flanker-E
India News

चीन ने रूसी फाइटरजेट सुखोई एसयू-35 में लगाया ऐसा खास हथियार, अमेरिका के भी छूटे 'पसीने'

16 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तेजस ट्रेन की परिचारिकाएं
India News

यात्रियों के सेल्फी और वीडियो लेने से परेशान हैं तेजस एक्सप्रेस की रेल होस्टेस

16 अक्टूबर 2019

यशस्वी जायसवाल
Cricket News

कभी मुंबई में बेचे थे गोलगप्पे, सचिन ने दिया था बल्ला, अब बना दोहरा शतक लगाने वाला युवा खिलाड़ी

16 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या में कड़ी सुरक्षा
Lucknow

यूपी: अयोध्या फैसले से पहले सरकार की तैयारी, पुलिस अधिकारियों की छुट्टियां 30 नवंबर तक रद्द

16 अक्टूबर 2019

हाजी महबूब
Faizabad

सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड के केस वापस लेने की बात अफवाह : मुस्लिम पक्षकार हाजी महबूब

16 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या मामला
India News

राम मंदिर मुद्दा पहली बार 200 साल पहले अंग्रेजी हुकूमत में उठा, अब आई फैसले की घड़ी

16 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

धोखाधड़ी के मामले में तीन साल कैद और 16 लाख जुर्माना, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

चीफ ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट नूरपुर नितिन मित्तल ने जनवरी 2004 को दर्ज धोखाधड़ी के एक मामले में दोषी को 16 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना व तीन साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई।

16 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

सेल्फी लेते नदी में गिरी दो पर्यटक युवतियां, एक लापता

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

संतोषगढ़ पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी लाइन हाजिर, ये है कार्रवाई की वजह

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Governor bandaru dattatreya surprise visit to DDU Hospital Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

अचानक डीडीयू अस्पताल पहुंचे राज्यपाल, प्रशासन की पीठ थपथपाई

16 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

मेरे बयान का कुछ मित्रों ने गलत अर्थ निकाला: शांता

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Inter college volleyball competition begins, Theog defeated Solan
Local Sports

अंतर महाविद्यालय वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता शुरू, ठियोग ने सोलन को हराया

16 अक्टूबर 2019

By-election: Congress handed over full evidence of model code of conduct violation to ec
Himachal Pradesh

उपचुनाव: कांग्रेस ने आदर्श आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के पूरे सबूत चुनाव आयोग को सौंपे

16 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

बिजली बोर्ड के एमडी को हटाने की मांग पर अड़े कर्मचारी, दिया अल्टीमेटम

16 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती: साक्षात्कार में मांगा पुराना आईआरडीपी प्रमाण पत्र

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Senior lecturer appointed as Deputy Principal, This condition will remain intact
Shimla

हिमाचल में वरिष्ठ प्रवक्ता बनाए उपप्रधानाचार्य, ये शर्त रहेगी बरकरार

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लाल रंग की ड्रेस में कियारा का दिखा अनोखा अंदाज, खूबसूरती देख फैंस हुए कायल

एक्टर कंवलजीत सिंह के बेटे आदित्य सिंह ने हाल ही में मुंबई में आर्ट एग्जीबिशन रखा, जिसमें कबीर सिंह की हीरोइन कियारा आडवाणी और फिल्मी दुनिया की कई दिग्गज हस्तियां पहुंची।

16 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या में सुरक्षा बढ़ी 1:59

अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई पूरी, अयोध्या छावनी में तबदील, भारी संख्या में अर्धसैनिक बल तैनात

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:25

मेकअप आर्टिस्ट ने पूरी की थी स्मिता पाटिल की आखिरी इच्छा

16 अक्टूबर 2019

राम मंदिर 2:28

अयोध्या मामले पर सुनवाई पूरी, अब 23 दिन बाद आएगा फैसला

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Tecno Camon 12 AIR Unboxing 3:11

Tecno Camon 12 AIR Unboxing: कैसा है सबसे सस्ता पंचहोल डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Taxi driver murder case: Angry family jammed highway in kangra himachal
Shimla

टैक्सी चालक हत्याकांड: परिजनों ने किया चक्का जाम, दो घंटे बंद रहा हाईवे

16 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

एनएच की घटिया टारिंग पर चीफ इंजीनियर से जेई तक नपेंगे पांच अफसर

16 अक्टूबर 2019

हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार
Himachal Pradesh

17 आईएफएस अधिकारियों को पदोन्नति, 6 एपीसीसीएफ और 11 सीसीएफ बने

16 अक्टूबर 2019

लुहणू क्रिकेट स्टेडियम
Local Sports

लुहणू स्टेडियम में विजय मर्चेंट ट्रॉफी के तीन मैच, दिल्ली से भिड़ेगा हिमाचल

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Board of school Education declared the result of JBT and DElEd
Shimla

शिक्षा बोर्ड ने घोषित किया जेबीटी और डीएलएड का परिणाम

16 अक्टूबर 2019

rainfall prediction for himachal from 17 oct
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में इस दिन से बिगड़ेगा मौसम, बारिश के आसार

14 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited